IWD: NDPHC CEO, Adighije, Cautions Against Stereotyping of Women

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, yesterday cautioned against stereotyping women, arguing that the female child has the ability to outperform in any task assigned.

Speaking during an event in Abuja where the company marked the International Women’s Day (IWD) for its female employees, Adighije described it as a day of reflection, noting that women deserve to be celebrated everyday.

At the event which featured health talk, fun games and a mentorship segment, Adighije also applauded men who go out of their way to support women in their endeavours, stressing that for instance, she was appointed by a man to head the NDPHC.

The NDPHC is jointly owned by the federal government and state governments, with the Vice President being the Board Chairman.

“ So, I celebrate every woman here, and every man for supporting us. I wouldn’t be privileged to serve at the headquarters, if I was not nominated by a man. So, I would like to recognise us, and the men that appreciate our capacity, and still continue to give us the responsibility of delivering.

“Most times, when a man is appointed, or given a position, his capacity is never questioned. But when a woman is given a position, people start to ask questions. Can she do the job? Who is backing her? Who put her there? So, we are constantly striving to overcome those stereotypes.

“And that has always been our priority. And so, I want to enjoin every woman here, in spite of our perceived weakness, to continue to show up and show up in your best version,” she added.

She also urged employees to continue to set and meet targets, explaining that if they want to achieve extraordinary results, they will need to go the extra mile, be innovative, creative and think out of the box.

“We can do much more than we are even expected to. And with the drive, with the zeal, with the energy that I have brought in terms of attaining the transformation agenda of the executive management, it shows that as women we have the capacity to deliver even much more than we are given.

“And so we will continue to advocate for more women in leadership positions, more women in government and more women in public positions because we have what it takes to create the change that the world needs,” she added.

Others who spoke at the ceremony were the General Manager, Human Resources, NDPHC, Emmanuel Ojor, among several executive directors. It also saw some employees win several gifts.