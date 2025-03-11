Ikpeba Showers Praises on Organisers of Sportsville Award

The 1997 African Footballer of the Year, Victor Nosa Ikpeba, has praised the organisers of the Annual Sportsville Special Recognition Awards for organising one of Nigeria’s finest award ceremonies.

Ikpeba, fondly called the Prince of Monaco, made this commendation during the unveiling of the Niger Delta Sports Festival mascot in Owerri, Imo State on Friday.

He spoke with the Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya.

“Frank, I must commend you and your team for the organisation of the annual Sportsville Award. I have been following the progress since you guys started five years ago and I must say you are doing a great job.

“Last year, I missed the opportunity to be part of the ceremony due to another pressing engagement but count on me to be there live this year,” promises one of the Ambassadors of the Niger Delta Sports Festival 2025.

In another development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the popular Afia TV based in Enugu, Emeka Mba, also heaped encomiums on the organisers of the award when Mr Ilaboya visited him in Enugu on Saturday.

“This is a great innovation in the sports industry and I am excited that people like you are in the forefront of the wonderful work.

“I have always held the view that appreciating people who have contributed in one way or the other in any endeavour is a big motivation to do more. Kudos Frank, for leading in this direction,” the one time Director General of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC), added.

Mr MBA also spoke glowingly of Ezeaku Amobi, the Sportsville’s nominee for the Football Administrator of the Year Award.

“The young man is a big asset not only to Rangers International Football Club, but to Nigeria as whole. We are so proud of what he’s doing with Rangers and I am very happy to hear he is among those to be honoured by your organisation.

Big congratulations to Amobi for this well-deserved recognition,” he added

This year’s ceremony comes up at Eko Club, off Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos with the Arise TV anchor, Oseni Rufai, as the Chairman of the day.