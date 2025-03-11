House Orders CBN to Suspend Increase in ATM Charges

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately suspend the implementation of increase in ATM transaction charges and stoppage of free ATM withdrawals for customers from other banks.

It expressed concern that the imposition of additional ATM withdrawal charges would further limit the financial inclusion of Nigerians by discouraging low-income earners from accessing banking services, thereby contradicting the CBN’s financial inclusion agenda.

The House also lamented that Nigerians were already grappling with multiple economic hardships, including high inflation, increased fuel prices, electricity tariff hike, and numerous banking and service charges that significantly reduce disposable income and negatively impact the economic welfare of citizens.

The decision of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved at plenary on Tuesday by Hon. Marcus Onobun.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said the CBN, in its new circular, has reviewed the ATM transaction fees stipulated under Section 10.7 of the CBN Guide to charges by banks, other financial and non-bank financial institutions.

Onobun noted that the apex bank prescribed an increase in ATM withdrawal charges and a discontinuation of the free ATM withdrawals for customers using other banks’ ATMs, thereby imposing additional financial burdens on Nigerians.

He stressed that the said Section 10.7 of this Guide was last reviewed in 2019, reducing ATM transaction fees from N65 to N35 per transaction.

Onobun said according to this new policy, customers’ withdrawals from their bank’s ATMs would continue to enjoy free withdrawals.

However, he explained that a fee of N100 per N20,000 withdrawals would be applied to customers from other banks transacting from ATMs within the bank premises.

Onobun emphasised that customers from other banks transacting from ATM outside the premises of the bank — malls, market places, and other public places — would be charged N100 and an additional surcharge of N500.

Onobun pointed out that the banking sector has continued to record significant profits, imposing further charges on customers without corresponding improvements in service delivery or infrastructure is unjustifiable.

He said the role of government includes protecting citizens from exploitative financial practices that might lead to further economic distress.

The House mandated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria to immediately suspend the implementation of this policy, pending proper engagement with the relevant committees on banking, finance and financial institutions.”