Gov Eno: N700bn Fraud Allegations Against Ex-Gov Emmanuel False

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has described as false, and spurious rumours that his predecessor in office, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has a case to answer over an allegation of fraud before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He said the allegations of misappropriation of N700bn by the immediate past governor of the state is not only false but totally unfounded.

The Governor spoke during a Town Hall meeting with the people of Abak Federal Constituency at the Abak Township Stadium stressing that Udom Emmanuel served the state meritoriously and deserves gratitude.

Mr. Udom Emmanuel had visited the EFCC headquarters in Abuja recently to honour an invitation which a section of the media reported that he was being held by the anti- graft agency in relation to an alleged 700billion naira fraud under his watch.

Governor Eno, dismissed the rumours, saying such figures and allegations are unknown to his government.

Eno said the attitude of people trying to drag down leaders who sacrificed for the common good of the people, tends to discourage people from committing to service.

His words: “Because at the end of the day, the people don’t show you that gratitude.

“When a man has served his state meritoriously like Deacon Udom Emmanuel did, honestly, he should be honoured, he should be respected.

“And so, I don’t see a place for this kind of information that is going on. It’s not correct.

“I don’t believe it should go on. I don’t believe so. So, I don’t know where they get the figures from. I don’t know where they churn it out from, but I can tell you as a sitting Governor, that it is not correct.

“It is not true. The media trial must and should stop forthwith. And we need to dismiss this issue with a pinch of salt”, the Governor stated.