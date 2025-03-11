From Boardroom to Classroom: Banke Oki-Balogun’s Innovative Approach to Education

Banke Oki-Balogun a former banker, has made a remarkable transition to education, revolutionising virtual learning with her innovative approach. In an interview with MARY NNAH, Oki-Balogun shares her inspiring journey

Can you share with us your earliest memories of being exposed to education and how it shaped your passion for teaching?

Education has always been a deeply ingrained part of my identity, not just as a career path but as a family legacy spanning generations. My mother was a teacher, her mother was a teacher, and even my paternal grandmother was an educator. In fact, my parents established their school using the remainder of my grandmother’s teaching materials, setting the foundation for what would later shape my own journey in education.



Growing up, my holidays were spent in my parents’ school—not just as a casual observer, but as an active participant. From as young as 13, while my friends travelled for summer vacations, I was in classrooms helping out, assisting teachers, and even leading lessons where I could. This hands-on experience shaped my understanding of how education influences a child’s growth, confidence, and future opportunities.



My mother’s career as a Principal in Lagos State and her eventual retirement as a Director in Lagos State Education exposed me to the contrasting private and public education systems.



One of the most defining moments for me was watching students fail out in the public school system and the ripple effect on the child, family, and community. I witnessed first-hand the power of education in shaping lives, and that realization sparked my lifelong mission: to empower students, support educators, and create systems that make high-quality learning accessible to all.

How did your experience in banking prepare you for your eventual transition into education and entrepreneurship?



Straight out of the University of Lagos, I joined GTBank’s training school, eager to prove myself. I was young, driven, and determined to excel in a highly competitive corporate environment. The work culture at GTBank was intense, demanding, and fast-paced—yet, it was also one of the best places to learn.

One of my earliest influences was Ndidi Ukaonu, my first boss, who taught me the value of resilience, excellence, and pushing beyond limits. She, along with other incredible mentors at GTBank like Wale Oyedeji and Cathy Echeozo, shaped my ability to think strategically, work efficiently, and deliver results under pressure. The environment was structured to groom high performers—it demanded nothing short of excellence, and in return, it built some of the strongest professionals in business today.



Like many who have worked at GTBank, I came out with an unshakable foundation in discipline, problem-solving, and execution—qualities that have been invaluable in my entrepreneurial journey.



After nine impactful years, I had gained some of the best training a corporate institution could offer, but I craved for impact. That realization led me to pursue further education in the UK, where I refined my vision in readiness and preparation for the next phase of my journey. Although at that time, I didn’t have full clarity on what next, but I knew I needed to be prepared for when my next opportunity came.



Looking back at my time in GTBank, I realize that the skills you gain while working for others are the same skills you will need to build your own business. This is why I always tell young professionals: never think you are giving too much of yourself to any organization. The lessons, the discipline, and the experiences you gain are ultimately for you – because one day, you may need them all to build something extraordinary of yours.

What sparked your decision to pursue further education in the UK, and how did those experiences influence your approach to education?

A combination of events. Despite reaching the Director level in Lagos State Education, I found that my mother was grossly underpaid -teachers were under-valued and I had no way of changing that. Even though I had a strong pull towards education, I wasn’t equipped to solve problems at an institutional level. An unexpected turn of events at GTBank placed me at a crossroad. There was no clear path forward for me at the bank, and I was forced to confront my next step. With my deep-rooted passion for education and a yearning for impact, I decided to further my education, which led me to pursue a Master of Public Administration with distinction at Queen Mary University of London, where I developed expertise in education policy and leadership. I later earned a Master’s in Education and International Development at UCL’s Institute of Education, expanding my knowledge in global education models, edtech, and innovative teaching methodologies.



These experiences not only reshaped my vision, it prepared me for what was to come— Looking back, that difficult moment at GTBank was the push I needed to step into a bigger purpose -one that would eventually lead to Naijatutors and the transformation of virtual education.

What inspired you to launch Naijatutors, and what problem did you aim to solve in the education sector?

During the COVID-19 lockdown, my daughter, like many other children, needed academic support, but in-person tutoring was no longer an option. Many of my friends were also searching for online tutors to keep their children engaged and learning while avoiding unnecessary exposure. With my background in education and my parents owning a school, I instinctively turned to the tutors from my family’s school—not just for my daughter, but for my friends as well.



What started as a simple solution quickly became an eye-opening experience. I was reminded of just how incredibly skilled Nigerian tutors are—their depth of knowledge, structured approach, discipline, and ability to drive academic performance were unmatched. My friends were thrilled with the results, and that moment became a turning point for me. My years-long passion and higher education preparation met with my opportunity.



I soon realized that, like me, parents were looking for engaging, disciplined, and results-driven educators who could provide structured learning, assign meaningful homework, and track student progress. Simultaneously, they wanted greater convenience and affordability a virtual solution that eliminated long commutes, reduced costs, and provided personalized attention for their children.



That realization led to Naijatutors, an edtech platform designed to connect exceptional Nigerian tutors with students worldwide. Through Naijatutors, students receive high-quality, culturally relevant academic support, while Nigerian educators have gained access to international teaching opportunities, proving that Nigeria is not just a consumer of education but a global producer of top-tier teaching talent.



Building an edtech platform requires a deep understanding of parents’ needs, students’ learning gaps, and educators’ challenges, while also integrating technology that enhances learning. But if I’m being honest, Naijatutors wasn’t born from a meticulously planned blueprint.



I didn’t start with an extensive business plan or a well-mapped-out tech strategy, and I paid dearly for it. I made countless mistakes along the way, spending a fortune testing different tools in search of the perfect one that would meet all our needs. It took me three years to find the right technology that truly worked for our platform.



Refining Naijatutors has been a long, rigorous process—one that required me to work round the clock to improve our offerings, making constant adjustments. From choosing the right tools to building a solid team and creating structured processes to a standard all of us can be proud of.



Initially, I focused on getting the platform off the ground and serving the growing number of parents who needed quality tutoring for their children. Over time, feedback became critical. Listening to parents and tutors helped us refine the platform, enhance the learning experience, and introduce better tools and processes. Tutor training also became a top priority as I realized that beyond matching students with great teachers, we needed to equip our tutors with global teaching strategies so they could meet international standards and adapt to diverse curricula.



Scalability was always something that challenged us. As demand grew, I knew we had to build for the future, ensuring that our technology, tutor base, and operational structure could handle growth while maintaining quality and personalization. Every decision we made was about creating a sustainable system that would allow Naijatutors to expand without losing the essence of what makes it successful.



Even with all the progress we’ve made, we are still learning and evolving every day. We continue to research, adapt, and update ourselves to ensure we remain at the forefront of global virtual education.

How do you stay ahead of the curve in terms of innovation and trends in virtual education?

Staying ahead in virtual education requires constant research, adaptability, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The education landscape is always evolving, and I’ve learned that what worked yesterday may not be enough tomorrow.



I dedicate time to studying global education trends, technological advancements, and evolving best practices in online learning. This includes keeping up with emerging edtech tools, AI-driven learning enhancements, curriculum changes, and student engagement strategies. I closely follow what leading global education platforms are doing while ensuring that our solutions remain tailored to the unique needs of parents and students, particularly in the diaspora.



A big part of staying ahead is listening to feedback—both from parents and tutors. Every update we make to Naijatutors is driven by real experiences, real challenges, and real solutions. When we first started, our primary focus was on core subjects like Mathematics and English, but over time, we have evolved to meet the changing needs of students.



Ultimately, staying ahead is not about chasing trends but about identifying what truly improves learning outcomes. By remaining curious, open to change, and dedicated to innovation, I ensure that Naijatutors continues to set the standard for virtual education, providing world-class learning experiences for students while creating global opportunities for Nigerian educators.

As a mentor and advocate for women in business and education, what values or principles do you emphasize when guiding others?

I emphasize persistence, resilience, feedback-driven learning, and an open mind – all of which have shaped my journey.

Persistence is key; challenges will come, but pushing through them is what leads to solutions. It took me three years to find the right technology for Naijatutors, but I kept going. Resilience is just as important—setbacks will happen, like parents withdrawing their children from our platform. But rather than being discouraged, I focus on the many who are thriving with our support.



Feedback is a gift, even when it’s painful. I take every piece of criticism seriously, knowing that growth comes from listening, adapting, and improving, not avoiding hard truths. Keeping an open mind has also been crucial. Trying new ideas, systems, and strategies without fear has allowed Naijatutors to evolve into what it is today.



These values shape how I mentor others, and my message is always the same: stay persistent, embrace feedback, and keep pushing forward—because success belongs to those who learn, adapt, and refuse to give up.

How do you approach leadership, and what qualities do you believe are essential for effective leadership in education and entrepreneurship?

My leadership style is a blend of high expectations, strong communication, and empathy. I believe in leading by example, holding myself to the same high standards I expect from my team. Excellence isn’t optional—it’s the foundation of everything I strive for with Naijatutors. I’m hands-on, deeply involved from strategy to execution, and I make it a point to teach my team through the process, ensuring they grow as we build.



I won’t sugarcoat it—I’m a tough leader. I push hard because I know people are capable of more than they often realize. I drive my team relentlessly, not because I doubt them, but because I believe in stretching limits and unlocking potential. At times, I worry about pushing too hard, especially with a younger generation that approaches work differently. But I also know that greatness isn’t built in comfort—it comes from being challenged.



That said, I lead with empathy. I listen, I read the room, and I make sure my team feels valued, even as I push them beyond what they think they can do.

For me, leadership is about setting the bar high, creating a culture of trust, and building people up while challenging them to grow every day.

Can you share an experience where you had to overcome a significant challenge or setback, and how you learned from it?



One of the biggest setbacks I’ve faced was when my PhD dreams fell through. In April 2018, after writing 18 research papers to various universities, I won a £120K PhD scholarship from Queen Mary University of London—one of my greatest academic achievements. I was set to pursue my doctorate in education, which would have been my biggest academic milestone. But then, I ran into visa processing issues, and it became clear that I wouldn’t be able to relocate to the UK for my PhD. It was a crushing moment.



However, I have always lived by a simple philosophy: have a Plan A, B, C, and even D. Some call it oversabi, I call it being ready for when opportunity shows up. So while applying for my PhD with the intention of staying on in the UK, I had also applied for Canadian permanent residency. Just a month after suffering the PhD setback, in May 2018, my Canadian PR came through. That was my turning point. If my PhD had worked out, I probably would never have moved to Canada, and without that move, maybe Naijatutors Konnect would never have existed.



The biggest lesson? Never put all your eggs in one basket, and always trust God’s plan. What feels like a setback is often a redirection to something bigger. My Master’s in the UK gave me the points I needed for Canada, and Canada gave me the foundation to build my business. Preparation is about positioning yourself for the best possible outcome, no matter what life throws at you.

What drives your passion for transforming education globally, and how do you envision Naijatutors impacting the future of learning?

My passion for education is driven by the belief that quality learning should have no borders. Naijatutors is pioneering a new era of global education, one where Nigerian tutors are no longer confined to local opportunities but are recognized as world-class educators on an international stage reaching kids all around the world.



Much like Kumon globalized Japan’s tutoring model,, we are equipping Nigerian educators with international teaching strategies, advanced tech tools, and structured training to meet the diverse needs of students worldwide. We are already evolving—offering more than just core subjects by introducing courses that can shape the future of our children; Teach Kids Money programs, Data Analysis for children, Coding Languages; proving that online education can be just as structured, engaging, and impactful as traditional learning.



This is more than just tutoring; it’s about shaping the future of learning. Nigerian teachers are known for discipline, academic rigour, and results-driven teaching, making them an asset to global education. Through innovation, training, and technology, we are positioning Nigeria not just as a consumer of education but as a key provider.



The future of education is borderless, and my vision is clear: to make Nigerian educators the talent of choice worldwide, not just for Nigerians but for students of all nationalities.

How do you see your work with Naijatutors contributing to a broader legacy in education and social impact?

Naijatutors is creating a transformational shift in global education, not just by improving academic outcomes for students but by elevating the role of Nigerian educators on the world stage. One of the most profound impacts of this work is the cultural infusion that our Nigerian tutors bring to children abroad. For diaspora families, education is not just about learning subjects; it is about staying connected to their roots, preserving values, and ensuring their children receive the level of discipline, structure, and excellence that Nigerian education is known for.



At the same time, this movement is empowering the tutors themselves. Too often, Nigerian teachers are underpaid and undervalued, despite their exceptional skill and dedication. Naijatutors is changing that by creating opportunities where they are recognized, well-compensated, and appreciated for the incredible service they provide. This not only transforms their lives but also has a ripple effect on education within Nigeria.



As more tutors gain exposure to international teaching strategies, technological tools, and structured training, they bring that expertise back to classrooms in Nigeria, raising the standard of education for children at home. The global opportunities we create are not just benefiting tutors but ultimately strengthening the education system for Nigerian students as well.



In the long run, I see Naijatutors as a bridge between Nigeria and the world, proving that our educators are not just capable but world-class. By exporting our expertise and ensuring fair compensation for our teachers, we are shaping a future where Nigerian education is not just respected but sought after globally. This is the broader legacy of impact—one that uplifts students, teachers, and the entire education ecosystem, both at home and abroad.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs, educators, or change-makers who aim to make a meaningful difference in their communities?

Start small and go big. Impact isn’t measured by numbers alone; it begins with one life at a time. Too often, people believe that making a difference means reaching thousands immediately, but true change starts with one student, one teacher, one initiative. One transformed life can create a ripple effect that inspires a family, strengthens a community, and eventually changes the world.



Don’t be overwhelmed by the scale of what needs to be done. Focus on the one, not the all.



Also, stay persistent and adaptable. The journey will not always be easy, and mistakes will happen. I’ve made plenty, but what matters is that I kept learning, refining, and pushing forward. Impact comes from commitment, resilience, and a willingness to learn from every challenge.

Lastly, your vision must outlast your emotions. There will be moments of doubt, frustration, and exhaustion, but your purpose must remain stronger than temporary setbacks. If you are committed to making a difference, keep going, keep learning, and never underestimate the power of small beginnings.

How do you balance your personal and professional life, and what self-care practices do you prioritize?

Balancing personal and professional life is never easy, especially when you’re deeply committed to a vision, but for me, family is key. I have a beautiful family my husband and children and spending quality time with them keeps me grounded because they are my greatest source of strength and joy.

I work exceedingly hard, but I also understand the importance of stepping back to refresh. Weekends are my time to recharge, whether it’s relaxing at home or enjoying a night out. I have a very active social life, and if you see me out, you’ll likely find me dressed in my gele, celebrating life with my best friend a.k.a my husband. Those moments of laughter and connection keep me balanced and remind me to enjoy the journey.

Travel is another big part of my self-care. I take frequent short trips with family and friends – sometimes just a quick getaway, but always an opportunity to bond, reset, and return with renewed energy.

What books, podcasts, or resources have inspired or influenced your approach to education and entrepreneurship?

I was an avid reader, constantly immersing myself in books that expanded my knowledge and perspective. However, I must admit that over time, with the demands of work and life, I’ve lost touch with my reading self.



These days, I find myself leaning more into podcasts—they fit seamlessly into my busy schedule and allow me to learn on the go. Some of my favorites include Steve Bartlet’s Diary of a CEO, How I Built This, and Startup. These podcasts offer invaluable insights into entrepreneurship, leadership, and business growth, often featuring real-life stories of people who have built something from the ground up.

While I may not be reading as much as I used to, I always encourage my kids to do so because it’s the cheapest form of learning.

If you could go back in time and give advice to your younger self, what would it be?

I would tell my younger self to trust my passion and take the leap sooner. I wish I had known earlier that pursuing what truly fulfils you – when you have that boisterous energy and drive – produces amazing results. I don’t take for granted the invaluable lessons I gained from my years in corporate Nigeria. However, I could have transitioned sooner, channelling my energy into what I was truly destined to do. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that there is never a perfect time to start – but when you align your work with your passion, everything will fall into place.