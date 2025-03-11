Foreign Affairs Ministry Mourns Dubem Onyia

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the demise of the pioneer Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia, as a great loss to the nation.

A statement on Tuesday by the acting spokesperson of the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received with shock and profound sadness, news of the passing of former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia. The former Minister according to his family died on Monday 10th March 2025, aged 73 years following a brief illness.

“Chief Dubem Onyia, the pioneer Minister of State for Foreign Affairs was a trailblazer who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s global standing, advocating for peace, cooperation, and the advancement of Africa’s interests on the international stage. His unwavering commitment to national development and his exemplary service to the nation will forever be remembered and cherished.

“The late Chief Onyia, hailed from Enugu Ngwo in Enugu State, had a distinguished career in politics and public service. Elected to the House of Representatives in 1999, he resigned to serve as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration from 1999 to 2003.

“The departed former Minister was a seasoned diplomat and politician and held strategic positions such as Chairman of the International Technical Commission for the National Boundary Commission, Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Joint Commission, and Chairman of the São Tomé and Príncipe Joint Boundary Commission. He also served on numerous corporate boards and government committees, earning multiple national and international acclaims. More so, Chief Onyia was a trustee of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, contributing to national development initiatives.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late former Minister of State and prays to God to give them the fortitude to bear this great loss.”