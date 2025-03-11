First Lady Lauds FG’s Efforts to Stabilise Nation’s Economy
*Thumbs up Edun, members of the finance management team
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has commended the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun and others saddled with the responsibility of managing the nation’s economy for the good works they have been doing to ensure that the economy is stabilized.
She gave the commendation on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to her office at the State House, Abuja by the Minister and the management of the Ministry.
The team was in her office to intimate her about the forthcoming 32nd Annual General Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM BANK) holding between 23rd and 27th of June this year.
Mrs Tinubu stated that the Finance Minister and others in his team need to be praised for the yeoman job they are doing to ensure that Nigeria’s economy is on a strong footing.
The First Lady who expressed readiness in hosting the spouses of Heads of Governments of African and other Countries who would be attending the meeting noted that this would be another opportunity to showcase the best of Nigeria.
This is one of the ways that God has just been blessing us in this administration with the quality of the people that are running the affairs of the country. Therefore, I thank the Minister for approaching us with the forthcoming AGM meeting of the AFRIMEX BANK, meamwhile, ours is very easy being the wife of Mr President, I am supposed to be the Chief Hostess and to ensure that we take care of things”.
Already captured in her outlook for the hosting, is a philanthropic visit to the newly constructed Nanaberry Orphanage in Nasarawa State, where over 200 children are expected to enjoy charity benefit.
Earlier in his speech, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Mr Wale Edun in his remarks reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to stabilising the nation’s economy with manufacture and export becoming more competitive with others globally.
He emphasised Nigeria’s strong partnership with AFREXIM BANK and its commitment to fostering trade and economic growth for Africa and beyond.
Edun pointed out that the Federal Government and AFREXIM BANK’s annual general meeting is one of the most anticipated gatherings on the African continent, featuring high-level policy discussions, presentations, and side events on issues pertinent to the socio-economic development of Africa as well as business networking sessions that drive integration through trade and investments.
The Minister emphasised Nigeria’s strong partnership with AFREXIM BANK and its commitment to fostering trade and economic growth for the country and the entire continent.
According to him: “What we refer to was the competitiveness of the Nigeria economy, bold and courageous under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu over the last 20 months, the AFREXIM BANK has been reformed, it has been changed and it has been improved.
“We have a situation now where we have inflation stabling, food prices crashing down, petroleum prices coming down among other improvement in the economy.
“While we still have relatively high in inflation, there is focus on helping people with their cost of living, and those reductions in major prices that affect the land particularly encouraging and heartwarming for Mr President”.
Edun who specifically talked about the reduction in inflation added that this would be stabilised to the minimal level as time goes on with policies that would favour the indigenous manufacturers to be able to compete with others globally being put in place .
“With regards to the comment on Chatham House about the competitiveness of the Nigeria economy, it is there when you see the foreign exchange reforms and improvement, one of the things that, that does is that it makes Nigeria grow”.
“The Nigeria manufacture export will be more competitive either the pharmaceutical; health products; beauty products textiles and agriculture, it makes them competitive to neighbours especially West Africa and the whole of Africa”.
“Indeed we have Nigeria manufacturing exports competitive now”, the Finance Minister further said.