EdoBEST: Reinforcing Status as Benchmark for Educational Reform in Low-Income Countries

The Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation, EdoBEST, programme, launched by the then Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2018, has been recognised by the World Bank as a model for education reform in low-income countries. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that by integrating technology, enhancing teacher training, and prioritising structured pedagogy, EdoBEST has significantly improved learning outcomes in Edo State, Nigeria and with its adoption in other Nigerian states, has reinforced its status as a benchmark for education reform and learning outcomes in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond

The World Bank has adopted the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme, an ambitious educational reform initiative of former Governor Godwin Obaseki, as a model for educational development in low-income countries.

Recognised for its transformative impact on basic education in Edo State, the programme has now gained international acclaim, demonstrating that strategic reforms in education can yield significant improvements in learning outcomes.

The World Bank’s endorsement of EdoBEST highlights the programme’s success in improving foundational literacy and numeracy, equipping teachers with digital skills, and integrating technology into classroom instruction.

A new 90-page World Bank report, titled “Improving Educational Outcomes for Children in Low-Income Countries: How the Progress and Pitfalls of Modernising Edo State’s Education Provides Lessons for the Future,” presents EdoBEST as a model for addressing educational deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa and other developing regions.

EdoBEST: A Game-Changer in Basic Education Reform

Since its launch in 2018, EdoBEST has been revolutionising primary and secondary education in Edo State, impacting over 400,000 children in public schools. Under the programme, 20,000 teachers received training in digital skills and classroom management; 15,000 tablets were distributed to enhance teaching methods; Over 7 million exam materials and 1.5 million textbooks were supplied across schools; and Learning outcomes in literacy and numeracy improved significantly.

The programme’s success has led to its adoption by Bayelsa, Kwara, and Lagos States, further solidifying its reputation as a benchmark for educational reform in Nigeria.

World Bank’s Recognition: A Testament to EdoBEST’s Effectiveness

World Bank’s report underscores EdoBEST’s impact and highlights three key findings: Learning outcomes are improving due to the programme’s interventions; the programme’s effect is increasing over time, demonstrating long-term sustainability; and the cost per intervention is decreasing, making the model financially viable for other regions.

“The EdoBEST program in Edo State, Nigeria, offers valuable insights for other low-income countries pursuing education reforms,” the report states. It further emphasizes that structured pedagogy programs like EdoBEST are among the most cost-effective interventions to improve foundational learning.

Governor Obaseki’s Leadership: The Driving Force Behind EdoBEST

The World Bank attributes EdoBEST’s success to Governor Obaseki’s political will and leadership. According to the report: “Political leadership is essential to catalyze education reforms at scale. Political leaders can bring salience to education challenges, create a narrative to mobilise support, and build coalitions that can defend, implement, and sustain the reforms.”

Governor Obaseki’s motivation for launching EdoBEST was deeply personal and rooted in Edo’s migration crisis. He recognised that a failing education system was fueling youth unemployment, which in turn drove young people toward irregular migration and human trafficking.

“The extent of human trafficking and irregular migration that peaked in 2016–17 was our call to action,” Obaseki stated. “The collapse of the education system created a significant learning deficit that made the youth unemployable and pushed them to find a future somewhere else.”

Edo State has one of the highest rates of human trafficking victims in Nigeria, making educational reform a critical tool for social change.

Strategic Investments in Education Reform

Unlike traditional reforms that focus on simply increasing funding, EdoBEST emphasises strategic investments in areas that generate measurable impact. The World Bank notes: “Rather than merely increasing funding, the program focused on strategic investments, particularly in ‘start-up’ costs, which remained within feasible budgetary limits.”

Key strategies that contributed to EdoBEST’s success include: Publicly available learning targets, ensuring transparency and accountability; Structured pedagogy programs, grounded in evidence-based practices; Technology integration, including tablets for teachers and digital monitoring systems; and Continuous assessment of learning outcomes, refining the program as needed.

The Role of Teachers: Strengthening Capacity for Sustainable Impact

The World Bank’s report highlights the pivotal role of teachers in EdoBEST’s success. Despite initial challenges, teaching practices have improved significantly, thanks to: Coaching and scripted lessons, providing teachers with structured guidance; Enhanced teacher training, equipping educators with modern teaching techniques; and Ongoing professional development, ensuring sustained improvement.

The report acknowledges that teacher capacity remains a challenge, but EdoBEST’s dual approach—immediate support combined with long-term capacity building—offers a sustainable solution.

Technology as a Catalyst for Educational Transformation

EdoBEST’s integration of education technology (EdTech) has been instrumental in improving learning outcomes. However, the report warns against treating technology as a standalone solution, stating: “Education technology has proven to be a powerful tool when integrated coherently with other interventions, such as teacher training and school modernisation. It should not be viewed as a standalone solution but rather as a complement to a broader, integrated approach.”

Key benefits of EdTech in EdoBEST include: Improving the status of teachers, enhancing their reputation and effectiveness; Facilitating learning beyond the classroom, particularly through @Home technology; Providing alternative education delivery mechanisms, useful in cases of insecurity or climate-induced disruptions.

However, the successful implementation of EdTech requires overcoming significant logistical and infrastructural challenges.

Lessons from EdoBEST: Scaling Up in Low-Income Environments

One of the most valuable takeaways from EdoBEST is that comprehensive education reforms can be implemented even in low-capacity environments. The World Bank notes: “Edo’s experience shows that even implementation-intensive interventions can be scaled up swiftly in low-capacity environments, albeit with necessary compromises.”

The report emphasises that public-private partnerships can be effective, particularly in the early stages of reforms. However, to ensure long-term sustainability, governments must gradually take full ownership of educational initiatives.

Additionally, data-driven decision-making is critical. The report states: “For data to be truly helpful, it needs to be actively used. Making data public can enhance accountability, encourage contributions from think tanks and civil society, and foster original research.”

However, it warns that data privacy and security must be prioritised to protect students, teachers, and communities.

EdoBEST: A Model for the Future of Education in Low-Income Countries

The World Bank’s report concludes that EdoBEST is still a work in progress, but its first six years of implementation offer critical lessons for policymakers and education stakeholders across Africa and beyond.

“The education challenges facing so many low-income countries in Africa are daunting. Yet the need to do better—much better—for children across the continent is more important than ever. EdoBEST is still an ongoing, work-in-progress reform program, so this is not the point at which a final evaluation can be made. That said, its six years of implementation are showing promise and shining a light on ingredients that can help drive meaningful and lasting improvements in educational outcomes.”

By focusing on structured pedagogy, technology integration, teacher capacity building, and strategic investment, EdoBEST has set a global example for how education reform can be effectively implemented in resource-constrained environments.

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision and commitment to restoring Edo State’s educational system have created a blueprint for others to follow. As EdoBEST continues to evolve, its impact will likely extend beyond Nigeria, influencing education policy in developing nations worldwide.

