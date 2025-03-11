BSFA, NIS Sign MoU on Grassroots Football Coaching in Benue

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The Benue State Football Association (BSFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute for Sports (NIS) to establish a structured coaching certification programme in Benue State.

The agreement, signed at the NIS headquarters in Lagos, marks a major step towards professionalising football coaching and grassroots development in the state.

BSFA Chairman, Chief Dr. Paul Edeh, said the deal was one of the most fulfilling since he assumed office in 2022.

He noted that his administration had envisioned making Benue a hub for grassroots football, anchored on sustainability, integrity, and professionalism.

Chief Edeh lamented that one major challenge they identified as a board was the alarming number of unqualified individuals coaching at all levels in the state, from academies to secondary schools.

He said many of the coaches training kids in the state had no formal certificates, noting less than 20 coaches in the entire state had attended NIS training.

He described the partnership with NIS as a bold response to that gap, making Benue the first state FA in Nigeria to fully integrate NIS certification as a mandatory requirement for coaches to practice their trade in the state.

It will be recalled that the BSFA at its last AGM decided that upon the commencement of the the coaching partnership with the NIS, no individual will be recognized as a coach in Benue State without obtaining a NIS certificate. The initiative, set to commence in May 2025, will train 100 coaches per batch, with the goal of certifying at least 500 coaches within the first three years. Participants will be drawn from across all 23 local government areas in the state, which would ensure equitable participation of all grassroots coaches.

DG NIS, Prof. Olawale A. Moronkola, lauded BSFA’s commitment to grassroots football development, noting that Benue was setting a precedent for other states to follow.

The MoU outlines a three-year initial framework, with room for renewal. BSFA will oversee the selection and funding of participants, while NIS will design and implement the curriculum, issue certificates, and provide expert facilitators. The program is expected to be a game-changer in raising the standard of coaching in Benue State.

Edeh asserted that this initiative is not a one-off project but a sustainable system that will keep producing technically sound coaches, ultimately benefiting the state’s football ecosystem.

“This is a structured revolution. We are taking Benue football to new heights, which will ensure that those entrusted with developing young players are properly trained and certified. Our vision is clear; Benue must become a model for grassroots football development in Nigeria,” he added.