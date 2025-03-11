Artists Connect Africa’ Set to Empower Creative Talents Across Region

In pursuit of regional growth, ‘Artists Connect Africa’, a platform designed to empower both emerging and established artists will be converging talents across the region towards the sector’s development.

The programme billed for March 15 at Nordic Hotel, Lagos is organized by renowned artists Ken Nwadiogbu, Dr. Gbadamosi Adefemi FolaDavid, and the Frot Foundation, in collaboration with Chivas Regal, and, tagged”The Chivas Regal Experience’

According to the organisers in a statement, the initiative seeks to foster artistic excellence, cultural exchange, and professional development through a dynamic mix of art exhibitions, panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities.

“The event will offer a platform for professional development through art exhibitions, panel discussions, and keynote speeches, featuring insights from industry leaders. As highlight of the event is a fully funded art residencies at EVVDEE Art Academy for 15 selected artists, whose selection will be assessed by competent judges including Jess Castellote, Director of the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art at Pan-Atlantic University; Olufemi Oguntamu, Talent Manager / Media Strategist; and Dotun Popoola, Metal Sculptor/ Founder of the ScrapArt Museum, among other distinguished professionals.

“Speakers, including Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Ayo Adeagbo, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Arts, Culture, and Tourism, Idris Aregbe, and visual artist, Victor Ehikhamenor will be addressing critical aspects of the African art market, including creative entrepreneurship and future industry trends”, the statement added.

“The programme is a transformative platform aimed at empowering African artists by providing them with global exposure, professional development, and networking opportunities . This initiative will not only celebrate African artistry but also foster long-term collaborations that will shape the future of the industry,” stated Foladavid.

The event promises to be a fusion of culture, creativity, and sophistication, offering artists and attendees an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the exhibition space