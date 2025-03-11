  • Tuesday, 11th March, 2025

AmDiddy Gears Up For First Showcase

Life & Style | 52 minutes ago

Fashion brand AmDiddy which has continued to shape African menswear will be having its first public showcase later in the year.

Scheduled for September 2025, the landmark event will feature an immersive display of the brand’s latest collections, live showcases, and exclusive insights into the craftsmanship behind each design. Attendees will experience special features, all curated to celebrate the evolution of African fashion on a global scale.

Since it opened shop at Admiralty Road, Lekki, Lagos, in 2018, AmDiddy has been committed to its unique approach of blending tradition with contemporary innovation to create timeless and sophisticated designs.

Its founder, Samuel Udeji, driven by a desire to redefine the narrative of African fashion, embarked on a journey to create a brand that embodies confidence, freedom, and style. This creative journey has made AmDiddy a recognized name in global fashion, earning the attention of style icons, celebrities, and industry leaders.

As it gears up for its first-ever public showcase, the brand is poised to unveil the next chapter of its journey, where every piece tells a story and every moment defines the future of menswear.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.