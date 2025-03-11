AmDiddy Gears Up For First Showcase

Fashion brand AmDiddy which has continued to shape African menswear will be having its first public showcase later in the year.

Scheduled for September 2025, the landmark event will feature an immersive display of the brand’s latest collections, live showcases, and exclusive insights into the craftsmanship behind each design. Attendees will experience special features, all curated to celebrate the evolution of African fashion on a global scale.

Since it opened shop at Admiralty Road, Lekki, Lagos, in 2018, AmDiddy has been committed to its unique approach of blending tradition with contemporary innovation to create timeless and sophisticated designs.

Its founder, Samuel Udeji, driven by a desire to redefine the narrative of African fashion, embarked on a journey to create a brand that embodies confidence, freedom, and style. This creative journey has made AmDiddy a recognized name in global fashion, earning the attention of style icons, celebrities, and industry leaders.

As it gears up for its first-ever public showcase, the brand is poised to unveil the next chapter of its journey, where every piece tells a story and every moment defines the future of menswear.