2027: Ebonyi Stakeholders Unveils New Support Group for Nwifuru’s Reelection

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A cross-section of stakeholders drawn from the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State under the aegis of Francis Frontiers has endorsed the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, for a second tenure.

The group was unveiled by a business mogul, Chief Darlington Ugota, who expressed satisfaction that Governor Nwifuru has delivered on his core mandate and needed more supports to consolidate his achievements.

The Chairman of the group, Chief Chris Usulor, said the governor has demonstrated capacity and commitment in the governance of the state.

According to him, “Beyond his achievements in infrastructural development and agriculture, our schools are receiving the much -needed facelift, ensuring that children in the most remote villages have access to quality education.

“Healthcare services have been improved through the renovation of existing facilities and the establishment of new primary healthcare centres.

“Governor Nwifuru has not only set a high standard in governance but has laid the foundation for the prosperity of future generations.”

Usulor, a former House of Assembly member, opined that 2027 general election will be another political event in the state, an opportunity for the people to reaffirm their trust in the governor.

A former House of Representatives member, Chief Lazarus Ogbe, said the stakeholders have resolved to deliver the governor in their polling booths in 2027.

He noted that he left his party, PDP, and joined APC to ensure that the governor wins his reelection.

He called on the stakeholders to go to their wards and villages, and start mobilising support for Nwifuru.