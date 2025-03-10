VFD Partners with Utopia to Empower 5,000 Women-led SMEs

Nume Ekeghe

VFD Group, a leading African financial services conglomerate, has announced a strategic partnership with Arcadia Africa Day, a subsidiary of Utopia Media Group, to support 5,000 women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

The initiative, set to launch as part of Africa Day 2025 celebrations, will provide financial backing and strategic support through the Abada platform, fostering inclusive economic growth in countries such as South Africa, Namibia, and Ghana.

In a statement, Founder of Arcadia Africa Day, Akintunde Marinho said: “We are thrilled to partner with VFD Group to provide funding and support to female-owned SMEs. This initiative has the potential to unlock economic opportunities that will create lasting ripple effects across the continent.”

He noted that this partnership will leverage the Abada platform to provide not just funding but also resources aimed at ensuring long-term business sustainability.

He added: “Female-owned SMEs looking to benefit from this initiative can sign up on Arcadia Africa Day’s SME platform, Abada, and meet specific eligibility criteria. The partnership seeks to offer sustainable solutions to ensure the growth and long-term success of these businesses.”

Nigeria Secures Hosting Rights for 2026 WPRF

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Nigeria has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF).

The announcement was made yesterday during a courtesy visit by the President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, and his delegation to Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The minister congratulated the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on the feat

and emphasized the significance of the WPRF, a globally recognised event that brings together leaders of thought in public relations and strategic communication.

He noted that Nigeria considered it an honour to be the second African country to host this prestigious gathering.

“This is a major milestone for Nigeria and aligns with our government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s global reputation. At a time when we are implementing key reforms and strengthening our international standing, hosting the WPRF sends a strong message that the world is paying attention to Nigeria. The government will provide full support to ensure the success of this event,” Idris stated.

In his remarks, NIPR President Dr. Ike Neliaku commended the minister for his leadership in advancing effective information management. He also announced that Nigeria will host the Global Alliance’s 25th Anniversary celebration in 2026, further solidifying the country’s reputation as a key player in global public relations.