Tinubu Condoles with Jimi and Segun Agbaje over Mother’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his sympathies to Jimi and Segun Agbaje and the entire Agbaje family on the sad passing of their mother, Margaret Olabisi Agbaje.

Tinubu, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined friends, associates, the Catholic community in Nigeria, and the many students whose lives Mama Agbaje touched in mourning her loss.

She peacefully departed this world on March 5.

Tinubu, while commending her dedication to education and nation-building, recognised her as a beacon of teaching, learning, and discipline.

The president lauded Mama Agbaje’s enduring legacy as a mother and leader, which continued to thrive in those she mentored to success, including her distinguished children and others who excelled in their fields.

“Mama Agbaje’s life was a testament to kindness, humility, and unwavering dedication to education. To her students, her greatest fulfilment was seeing their triumphs,” the president stated.

Tinubu encouraged the Agbaje family and all who mourned her passing to find solace in their faith and the enduring impact of her well-lived life.

He also offered prayers for her soul’s peaceful repose.

“May her goodness be a lasting memory to all whose lives she enriched,” he stated.

Mrs. Agbaje was a distinguished educator, community leader, and former President of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO), Lagos Ecclesiastical Province.

Beyond her educational endeavours, Mrs Agbaje was a pillar of strength within the Catholic community. She served with distinction as President of the CWO, Lagos Ecclesiastical Province, and held key leadership roles in numerous church societies.

Throughout her illustrious career, Mrs. Agbaje made significant contributions to education. She taught mathematics at Holy Child College, Lagos (1953–1959), served at St. Joseph’s Teacher Training College, Surulere (1960-1971), and led as the Headmistress of St. Catherine’s Model School, Surulere (1971–1982). Her influence on her students was profound and lasting.