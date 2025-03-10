  • Monday, 10th March, 2025

RMB to Host Economic Forum on Nigeria’s Reforms

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

RMB Nigeria will host its Economic Forum on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. This exclusive event will bring together policymakers, corporate executives, and  economic strategists to discuss Nigeria’s evolving reform landscape and its implications for businesses and investors.

Themed “Beyond the Change: Steering Through Nigeria’s Reform Complexities,” the forum will feature two panel sessions with expert insights from key figures in macroeconomics, financial markets, taxation, investment, digital finance, infrastructure, and risk management.

Panelists will discuss how businesses can strategically position themselves amidst policy changes, as well as explore emerging trends and risk management in the digital era.

As Nigeria undergoes significant economic adjustments, the RMB Nigeria Economic Forum will offer a strategic platform for corporate leaders to assess risks, identify emerging opportunities, and explore pathways to sustainable growth. The discussions will be moderated by Research Lead for Africa at RMB, Samantha Singh-Jami and Dean of the Lagos Business School, Professor Olayinka David-West. The focus will also be on the private sector’s role in shaping a resilient economic future.

CEO of RMB Nigeria, Bayo Ajayi,  emphasised the forum’s importance, saying: “Nigeria’s reform agenda presents both challenges and opportunities for businesses. The RMB Nigeria Economic Forum will engage industry leaders and policymakers in meaningful discussions to shape strategic decision-making in this evolving economic landscape.” Participation is by invitation only.

