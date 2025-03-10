Nickelodeon Presents Exciting New Shows, Adventures for Family in March

Nickelodeon is presenting exciting new shows, adventures to the family in this month of March. It is turning up the adventure button from action-packed battles to laugh-out-loud comedy, presenting viewers favorite characters back with new episodes, epic surprises, and family-friendly fun.

According to a statement, whether it is superheroes, talking turtles, or mischievous Smurfs, get ready for a month of non-stop entertainment, Nickelodeon is presenting The Smurfs, which are back and Smurfier than ever.

“Viewers can join the beloved blue characters in this new season as they embark on more adventures battling the evil wizard Gargamel and his mischievous cat, Azrael, which can be watched on DStv Channel 305, and GOtv Channel 87 every weekdays,” the statement said.

“Viewers can also watch the Monster High, here, Life gets wild when human girl Clawdeen discovers Monster High, a school where jaw-dropping surprises lurk around every corner, and anything is possible, literally!

The Thundermans Origin allows viewers, undercover, to take a trip down memory lane to see where it all began!”

“Join Phoebe, Max, Chloe, Billy, Nora, Hank, and Barb Thunderman for the ultimate Thunderman binge-athon, packed with super-powered adventures, sibling rivalries, and heroic fun—every weekday from Monday, 10 March to Friday, 4 April, on Nickelodeon, DStv Channel 305, and GOtv Channel 87.”

“The world’s most beloved, shape-shifting family is back! Barbapapa returns to your screens, bringing joy, fun, and endless adventures! For the Barbapapas, routine doesn’t exist—every day is a new, exciting surprise filled with laughter, creativity, and heartwarming family moments.”

“Viewers can also join PAW Patrol, Dora and friends, and Rubble’s Crew as they take you on a journey full of teamwork, friendship, and nonstop fun.”

“If you like to explore outdoors, build amazing things, and discover incredible treasures, this is the stunt for you! Catch all the adventures in brand new episodes airing from Monday, 10 March to Friday, 4 April at 16:30 WAT on Nick Jr. Channel 307 on DStv and Channel 81 on GOtv.”

“Nick Toons ,Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, here, the fearless heroes in a half-shell are back with even more epic action! Join Leo, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey as they rise from the sewers to tackle everything from rogue Mechazoids to a citywide storm! With April O’Neil by their side, these turtles bring humour, heart, and serious ninja skills to the streets of NYC.”

“Viewers can also join Skipper, Kowalski, Rico, and Private as they outsmart villains, protect their turf, and keep the zoo in check—one covert operation at a time!”

“Transformers Earthspark, here viewers can get ready for an action-packed adventure as a new generation of Transformers—Earth’s first-born robots—team up with the humans who embrace them, proving that family is more than just blood. But this season, the stakes are higher than ever when a massive dome traps the Decepticons in Witwicky. The question is—how long can it hold them?”

“For SpongeBob Squarepants, the world’s most lovable sea sponge is back with brand-new ‘misadventures’! From his shifts at Krabby Patties to tackling driving school, SpongeBob is ready for some underwater mayhem.”

“Don’t miss a minute of the action. Tune in for new episodes airing every Monday, 31 March to Thursday, 10 April, at on NickToons Channel 308 on DStv and Channel 86 on GOtv,” it added.