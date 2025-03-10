LOTUS Bank, Inter Lagos FC Empower Young Talents through Grassroots Football

Lotus Bank has entered a strategic partnership with Inter Lagos FC, marking a significant step in the Bank’s commitment to community development and grassroots football.

This collaboration underscores Lotus Bank’s dedication to fostering sports excellence and strengthening the local football ecosystem.

Inter Lagos FC, a club renowned for its dynamic playing style and deep-rooted community engagement, has been making waves in Nigerian football since entering the NPFL in 2023. The partnership with Lotus Bank will provide the club with crucial financial backing, empowering it to continue its rise in domestic and international football.

Kafilat Araoye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Bank, emphasised the significance of the partnership, stating:

“At Lotus Bank, we are committed to fostering sustainable development through strategic partnerships that empower communities and drive long-term growth. Football, like most sports, is a powerful tool for youth engagement, economic opportunity, and social cohesion. Our collaboration with Inter Lagos aligns with our vision of supporting initiatives that create lasting impact, and we are excited to be part of their journey as they continue to inspire and uplift local communities and more broadly, Nigerian football.”

Inter Lagos FC’s Co-founder and CEO, Lanre Vigo, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the alignment between both brands:

“Inter Lagos has always been about community, development, and a bold vision for the future. This partnership with Lotus Bank is a major milestone and a testament to our growth and ambition. It reflects confidence in what we’re building and our commitment to elevating football in Nigeria, both as a sport and a thriving industry. Lotus Bank shares our passion for innovation and progress, and we’ve seen their dedication to sports development firsthand. “Partnering with a forward-thinking financial institution strengthens our drive for excellence, and we’re excited to build something truly impactful together,” stressed the Inter Lagos cofounder.

The announcement comes at a historic moment for Inter Lagos FC, as the team recently clinched the Lagos State FA Cup title in a thrilling final against Ikorodu City FC. After a goalless draw in regular time, Inter Lagos triumphed in a tense 5-4 penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Favour Bala emerging as the hero after scoring a decisive penalty and making crucial saves.

With this partnership, both Lotus Bank and Inter Lagos FC aim to set new standards for corporate involvement in Nigerian football, reinforcing the belief that strategic investments in sports can drive broader community impact and economic growth.