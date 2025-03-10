 i-invest’s VioletsForHer Empowers Women as Savings Surpass N1bn

Nume Ekeghe

The VioletsForHer initiative, an investment platform by i-invest, designed to promote financial independence among women, has recorded over N1 billion in savings, underscoring a growing shift in women’s approach to wealth creation.

This was disclosed at i-invest’s flagship International Women’s Day (IWD) conference in Lagos over the weekend, where the platform convened customers and women from diverse professional backgrounds to promote financial literacy, investment strategies, and personal development.

Chief Operating Officer of i-invest, Tobi Olusoga, highlighted the importance of mindset transformation in achieving financial empowerment. She also noted that since its launch last year, VioletsForHer has attracted at least 200 women monthly, actively investing and saving.

She said: “So far, it has been a successful initiative. We’ve seen a lot of women come on board. Month on month, at least 200 women are actively investing and saving.”

On her part, the keynote speaker at the event, House of Tara International Founder, Tara Fela-Durotoye, emphasised the need to reshape financial narratives among women. She further stressed that financial empowerment extends beyond purchasing power, giving women greater autonomy and influence.

She said: “The primary message is about reshaping how women think about money. Many of us have been conditioned by societal norms that shape our financial mindset. Some women believe that money is insignificant, while others have been taught that financial security comes only through marriage or being the child of a wealthy father, rather than aspiring to build wealth independently.