Hydrogen, LASG. Donate 5KVA Solar Energy, Others to School 

Kayode Tokede

In a bold step towards sustainability and digital skills empowerment, Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited (Hydrogen), in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Education District II, has donated a 5KVA solar-powered inverter system to Ikosi Senior High School, Ketu.

This innovative initiative provides a clean, renewable energy source dedicated to ensuring sustainable access to clean water while reducing reliance on non-renewable energy.

In line with its commitment to enhancing learning environments, Hydrogen has also renovated the school’s water outlet area, improving both its aesthetics and hygiene. Taking its support a step further, the dedicated Hydrogen team donated purchased textbooks to the school library, ensuring they have the academic resources needed for a well-rounded education.

“At Hydrogen, we believe sustainability is about more than just environmental responsibility, but about investing in people, communities, and the future we are building together,” commented Fiyinfoluwa Olorunsola, Head Cards & Switch, Hydrogen. This initiative is a comprehensive investment in young minds, ensuring they have both the resources and the skills to lead Africa’s digital transformation,” Olorunsola added.