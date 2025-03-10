Chatham House: With Naira Devaluation, Nigeria’s Economy Most Competitive in 25 Years

*Says it’s tragedy country only recorded $2bn FDI inflows annually in recent years

*Warns against excessive strengthening of local currency

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Chatham House, a UK international affairs policy think tank, said the Nigerian economy was witnessing its most competitive season in 25 years, on the back of President Bola Tinubu administration’s reforms, including devaluation of the naira from N460/$ to about N1,500/$ currently.

Chatham House, in an article titled, “Nigeria’s Economy Needs the Naira to Stay Competitive,” said to secure long-term growth, the government must resist the temptation to fight inflation by letting the naira strengthen against the dollar.

The article was written by Chatham House’s David Lubin, a Michael Klein Senior Research Fellow, Global Economy and Finance Programme, and former Managing Director and Head of Emerging Markets Economics at Citi, an American Bank.

Admitting that two years after electing Tinubu as president, Nigerian voters had good reasons to feel unhappy by their choice, Chatham House said during the time, the value of the naira had collapsed, petrol prices had quadrupled, and food prices were more than 80 per cent higher, while poverty had risen.

In the midst of all these, the organisation stated that Tinubu’s economic reforms gave Nigeria the best hope for sustainable growth for decades, stating that the path the reform process took next will be crucial for the country’s future.

It stated, “At the centre of the reforms has been Tinubu’s decision to allow a very substantial devaluation of the naira, which has fallen from N460 to the dollar around the 2023 election, to just below N1,500 now. Nigeria’s currency adjustment is one of the largest anywhere for years: only the Ethiopian birr has seen a bigger move recently.”

The organisation said, “With the naira’s fall, Nigeria is arguably now more competitive than at any time in the past 25 years.”

It added, “In any developing economy, the most important price is the price of a dollar. If dollars are too cheap, then imports rise sharply. This can make a country financially vulnerable. More imports boost a country’s trade deficit, and deficits can become difficult to finance if global creditors lose their appetite for risk (which happens often and unpredictably). And when they do, painful bouts of financial instability can follow.

“At the same time, excessively cheap dollars encourage companies and individuals to find ways of getting money out of the country, to park wealth in safer havens at low cost. All in all, it is impossible to establish a basis for growth when capital has an incentive to leave the country.

“With the naira’s fall, however, Nigeria is arguably now more competitive than at any time in the past 25 years.”

The think tank added that the depreciation of the naira had had two hugely positive consequences, namely, improvement in Nigeria’s balance of payments, now in surplus, as well as re-entering capital into the country.

As a result, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), according to the article, had added to its foreign exchange reserves, which now exceeded $40 billion as well as having an adequate stock of reserves, the sine qua non for financial stability in developing countries.

It added that the progress CBN had made should be congratulated, with gross reserves at a prudent level currently, more or less equal to Nigeria’s stock of external debt, but which could also be higher.

Chatham House stated, “The other positive effect is that the naira’s devaluation has given substantial support to the Nigerian budget. The World Bank argues that a misaligned exchange rate hit Nigeria’s budget harder in recent years than the cost of the government’s fuel subsidies.

“That is because when the official exchange rate allows dollars to be sold for fewer naira than they are worth, the government’s revenues from oil and gas royalties, customs and excise duties, and the large part of Value Added Tax (VAT) and corporate income tax that is paid in dollars, are all much lower in local-currency terms than they should be.

“Because of the naira’s fall – alongside the removal of petrol subsidies – Nigeria’s fiscal deficit narrowed from 6.4 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in early 2023 to 4.4 per cent in early 2024.”

However, Chatham House stated that the uglier consequence of the currency’s slide had been its effect on inflation, which ended 2024 at 35 per cent, painfully high by any standard.

Although reported inflation fell sharply in January to 24.5 per cent, it recalled that this was thanks to last month’s introduction of a new set of weights and a new base year for the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The group said defeating inflation remained a huge immediate challenge for Nigerian policymakers – not least because the urban poor suffered the most from it, which raised the central question of how to bring inflation down.”

Now strengthening from its late-2024 peak of just below 1,700 to the dollar, the group pointed out that a stronger naira was tempting because since its collapse pushed inflation up, a naira that gained in value would push inflation back down, as imports became cheaper in local-currency terms.

The article said, “The problem with this approach is that it would accelerate the disappearance of all the gains in competitiveness that have been won through the currency’s decline. Nigeria desperately needs to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), long-term capital that helps add to the economy’s productive capacity.

“It is something of a tragedy that this country of 230 million people has failed to attract more than $2 billion worth of net FDI inflows annually in recent years.

“A currency that stays competitive is a necessary – although by no means sufficient – condition to encourage more productive capital to enter the country. Also essential is a stable commitment to improve the business climate – everything from improving electricity supply to tackling corruption, reducing red tape and enhancing the sanctity of contract.”

Instead of relying on a stronger naira, the policy think tank argued that a more rapid decline in inflation would be better supported by two other strategies.

It stressed, “The first would be to improve what economists call the monetary transmission mechanism. The CBN’s policy interest rate is now at 27.5 per cent, which is appropriately high. Yet deposit accounts in Nigerian banks pay an interest rate closer to 10 per cent.

“That is great for banks that earn large profits from this difference, but not for short-changed depositors. Higher deposit rates would help to kill inflation, promote financial inclusion and help Nigeria to mobilise domestic savings into the financial system.

“The path to a more capital-rich, more diverse Nigerian economy can only be built on a competitive naira.

“The second is to raise public revenues. IMF data suggest that Nigeria’s total government revenues are less than 10 per cent of GDP. That is extraordinarily low by international standards – lower even than the 14 per cent average for sub-Saharan Africa.

“The government is firmly focused on raising revenues, but its importance cannot be overstated, not least since it offers a way of helping bring inflation down without sacrificing the naira’s competitiveness.”

According to the UK group, underlying Nigeria’s history of failed exchange rate devaluations is its policymakers’ consistent unwillingness to keep the exchange rate competitive in the period after each devaluation.

“Time now (it is) to end that pattern and resist the temptation to let the currency strengthen excessively. The path to a more capital-rich, more diverse Nigerian economy can only be built on a competitive naira,” the group maintained.