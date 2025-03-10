British Envoy Upbeat as The Body Shop Opens in Abuja



Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Body Shop, 48 years after its establishment in Brighton, England has opened its first store in West Africa. The store was opened in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Saturday.

The latest addition to the renowned British cosmetics, skincare and perfume company which was established in 1976 by Anita Roddick was opened at the Jabi Mall by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Lever.

Speaking at the opening, Lever said it was a momentous occasion showing growing economic partnership between the United Kingdom and Nigeria. She equally noted that the UK’s Department for Business and Trade has identified Nigeria as a high-growth market.

Lever said: This is a momentous occasion, not only for The Body Shop as a pioneering UK brand but also for the growing economic partnership between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

“What better moment than International Women’s Day to celebrate the arrival of The Body Shop in Nigeria. This launch is more than just the opening of a store—it is a statement of intent. It represents the power of ethical business, the strength of UK-Nigeria collaboration, and the unwavering commitment to female empowerment.”

The Deputy High Commissioner disclosed that in 2023, the total trade in goods and services between the UK and Nigeria was valued at £7.8 billion, representing an increase from £6.9 billion in 2022.

“Nigeria is the UK’s second-largest trading partner in Africa, and the UK is one of the largest foreign investors in Nigeria, with investments spanning sectors such as energy, finance, and retail.

“The UK’s Department for Business and Trade has identified Nigeria as a high-growth market, with a young, dynamic population of over 200 million people and a rapidly expanding middle class.

“The Body Shop’s entry into Nigeria is a clear signal of the confidence UK businesses have in this market. It also reflects the shared commitment of both our nations to fostering sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” Lever added.

Lever said the shop is not just a beauty brand, but a movement, explaining that founded in the UK in 1976, it has been a trailblazer in promoting ethical consumerism, fair trade, and environmental sustainability.

“The Body Shop sources many of its ingredients through its Community Trade programme, which supports over 25,000 people globally, including farmers and artisans in developing countries. The brand is also committed to fighting climate change, with initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy.

“By bringing these values to Nigeria, The Body Shop is not only offering high-quality products but also contributing to the empowerment of local communities and the protection of our planet. The launch of The Body Shop in Nigeria is a milestone, but it is also a stepping stone toward an even brighter future for UK-Nigeria trade,” Lever noted.

The envoy congratulated Shalom Lloyd and The Body Shop Team on the exciting new chapter in Nigeria.