Again, Chartis Recognises Dun & Bradstreet as KYC Leader

Dun & Bradstreet, one of the world’s leading suppliers of business information and research, has been recognized as Chartis Research category leader for KYC Data Solutions for the third year. According to a statement, this reflects Dun & Bradstreet’s impact on the global compliance ecosystem.  “In the Chartis Vendor Analysis report, Dun & Bradstreet is noted for its D-U-N-S Number, a unique nine-digit identifier assigned to entities, which provides an accurate identification of searches by users and assists in assessing the relationships of the individual or company being searched,” the statement said.

Dun & Bradstreet continues to enhance its approach to knowing your customer (KYC) data, which has proved successful globally.  As one of the leading data providers, the company’s sanctions and watchlist data provide clients with hundreds of blacklists/sanctions lists. This data also includes more than 590 million corporate records.

Its market leadership is also reflected in the increasing number of partnerships that it has forged with other data and technology providers, helping cement its position as a central player in the corporate data ecosystem. Dun & Bradstreet recently entered into collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange to launch a new climate risk data offering for privately-held companies globally.

