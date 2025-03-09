Witstart Academy Empowers 1,000 African Students 

Yinka Olatunbosun

A young visionary businessman, Ayobami Oluwatoyin, is set to give back to his African roots by empowering no fewer than 1000 African students through Witstart Academy.

Through his academy, Witstart Academy, Ayobami has announced a groundbreaking distribution of 1,000 free copies of his newly published book, The Student Entrepreneur: Building Profitable and Global Businesses from African Institutions to Students in Nigerian Institutions. This initiative is part of a broader mission to nurture entrepreneurial talent and equip students with the tools to succeed in business.

Contributions will fund student participation in the UBC and help expand the academy’s reach, ensuring more students have access to critical resources and mentorship.

“As an entrepreneur, I’ve seen how the right coaching and resources can transform lives,” he said. “Africa’s future lies in the hands of its youth, and by investing in them, we’re shaping a legacy of growth and innovation.”

With over seven years of expertise in brand design, strategy, and business coaching, Ayobami Oluwatoyin has established himself as a transformative force in entrepreneurship.

Recently earning a distinction in his master’s in entrepreneurship from a prestigious business school in Manchester, England, Ayobami is now channelling his wealth of knowledge and experience into empowering the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

Under the Undergraduate Business Club (UBC)—an arm of Witstart Academy focused on undergraduates—this young entrepreneur aims at expanding this initiative to 20 institutions, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. The ambitious goal for 2025 includes supporting 6,000 students in launching their businesses. The initiative kicks off with an intensive three-month mentorship programme where Ayobami will personally coach the first 1,000 students.

The areas of focus in the book include building businesses from scratch, turning ideas into actionable plans; Effective Marketing and Customer Acquisition: Strategies to gain and retain customers, as well as Cashflow Management and Pricing Models: Foundations for financial success.

