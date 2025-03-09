WHO Highlights Top Causes of Maternal Deaths, Urges Better Healthcare

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified hemorrhage, severe bleeding, and hypertensive disorders like preeclampsia as the leading causes of maternal deaths worldwide.

In a statement released yesterday, WHO cited a new study, saying that these conditions were responsible for around 80,000 fatalities in 2020, the most recent year for which estimates are available.



The study also found that these conditions accounted for an additional 50,000 fatalities in the same year.

The report emphasises that many women still lack access to lifesaving treatments and effective care during and after pregnancy and childbirth.



Published in The Lancet Global Health, the study is the first global update on the causes of maternal deaths since the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted in 2015.

The study highlighted not only the major obstetric causes but also the impact of other health conditions, such as infectious and chronic diseases like HIV/AIDS, malaria, anemia, and diabetes, which contributed to nearly a quarter of pregnancy-related deaths.



The report stated that these conditions, which often go undetected or untreated until major complications arise, increase the risks for millions of women worldwide.

WHO’s Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research, Dr Pascale Allotey, emphasised that understanding the causes of maternal deaths was crucial to addressing the ongoing global maternal mortality crisis.

She stressed that women everywhere needed high-quality, evidence-based healthcare before, during, and after delivery, as well as efforts to prevent and treat underlying health conditions that jeopardised their health.

According to her, in 2020, an estimated 287,000 maternal deaths occurred globally, equating to one death every two minutes.



“The WHO study reveals that hemorrhage, mostly occurring during or after childbirth, is responsible for nearly a third of maternal deaths, while preeclampsia and other hypertensive disorders account for an additional 16 per cent.

“Preeclampsia is a serious condition characterised by high blood pressure, which can lead to hemorrhage, stroke, organ failure, and seizures if not treated promptly.



“Other direct causes of maternal deaths include sepsis, infections, pulmonary embolism, complications from spontaneous and induced abortions, ectopic pregnancies, and issues related to unsafe abortions, anesthetic complications, and childbirth injuries,” she explained.

She stated that the findings highlighted the urgent need to strengthen key aspects of maternity care, including antenatal services that detect risks early and prevent severe complications.

“Life-saving obstetrics that can manage critical birth-related emergencies, such as hemorrhage or embolism, as well as postnatal care, are crucial to reducing maternal mortality,” she said.

Allotey noted that most maternal deaths occurred during or shortly after childbirth, making this a critical period for saving lives.

“However, around a third of women, primarily in lower-income countries, still do not receive essential postnatal checks within the first few days after birth.”

She advised that, at the population level, broader preventive interventions could help reduce underlying health conditions, such as non-communicable diseases and malnutrition, which increased the risks for women.

A WHO scientist and author of the study, Dr Jenny Cresswell, pointed out that multiple interrelated factors often contribute to maternal deaths.

“For instance, preeclampsia can significantly increase the likelihood of hemorrhage and other complications that may persist long after childbirth.”

She emphasised that a holistic approach to maternal health had been proven to improve the chances of a healthy pregnancy, safe childbirth, and lasting quality of life after delivery.