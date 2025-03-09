Time for Lucky Aiyedatiwa to Implement Legacy Projects

There is only so much that luck can accomplish on behalf of a person. Time eventually comes when the handle of opportunity must be grasped to effect change and make impressions. For Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, that time is now. Having traversed the bare heights of power with providence’s wings, the man must now sit down to implement legacy projects.

To be sure, Aiyedatiwa has already taken significant steps in governance. He recently approved the recruitment of over 1,000 teachers to address the long-standing staff shortages in public schools, particularly in rural areas. He also paid the WASSCE fees for thousands of students, showing the breadth of his commitment to improving education. Nevertheless, these initiatives must be part of a broader, sustained agenda to match the mark of stellar governance.

The kind of governance that endures in the hearts of the people is not measured by isolated achievements. It is one guided by a deliberate and consistent effort to leave lasting improvements. This means infrastructure, healthcare, and economic development must be met by equally bold interventions; while not leaving out urban renewal, rural road construction, and job creation.

Also recently, he distributed some very fine vehicles to local government chairmen, something analysts see as a practical move to enhance grassroots governance. This is good, but there is more to do in the area of accountability and well-defined development plans at the local level, so that his efforts will not be symbolic rather than transformative.

The man is also clearly invested in inclusive governance, so there is much to do in the area of economic empowerment, particularly through entrepreneurship and job creation. This is critical for Ondo’s long-term growth, especially because the state is known to house a lot of small businesses. Investing in industries and creating a favourable environment for investors can go a long way than bits-and-pieces projects.

History only remembers those who take decisive action. Luck may have brought Aiyedatiwa this far but work will be what defines his tenure.