Plateau Hits N30bn Annual IGR, Sets New Target of N50bn

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Chairman of the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Wayas Jim Pam, has said that the state recorded a significant growth in revenue generation under Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration.

Pam added that the state recorded significant revenue growth, surpassing N30 billion for the first time in its history.

Addressing the press in Jos, Pam said: “When this administration started in 2023, I joined halfway through the year, and a lot has happened since then. In 2022, the total revenue generated was N15.9 billion. By the end of 2023, we were able to increase it to N25.8 billion. However, as of the close of business last year, we recorded N31.14 billion in revenue.

“This is the first time Plateau State is exceeding the N30 billion benchmark in revenue generation.”

He added that looking ahead, the state government has set a total revenue target of N52 billion for 2025.

“We began 2025 on solid footing and in January, we collected about ₦3.3billion, one of the highest amounts ever collected in a single month compared to last year when we generated about ₦1.6billion in January, this represents a significant improvement in revenue generation.”

Pam noted that federal allocations to the state have declined due to debts incurred in previous years, many of which were taken when the exchange rate was much lower.

He said: “Federal allocation to the state has been declining, mainly due to debts incurred in previous years. We are now exploring our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) potential, and I must commend Governor Caleb Mutfwang for taking bold steps to do things differently. The entire revenue system is transforming, and we are identifying untapped revenue sources.”

He cited the mining sector as an area where the state had been losing substantial revenue, despite high levels of mineral extraction.

On tax evasion, he lamented that some wealthy individuals living and running businesses in the state were paying their taxes elsewhere.

“We have high-net-worth individuals in Plateau State who refuse to pay taxes here. Some of them reside and run businesses in Plateau, yet claim their tax jurisdiction is in other states. This is absurd. The tax law states that individual tax assessment is based on the place of principal residence”, he explained.

Pam noted that the Revenue Service was strengthening collaboration with key agencies, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the National Population Commission, and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, to improve tax compliance through data-driven assessments.

“Data is the new oil, and as far as I’m concerned, Nigeria must be driven by data. With accurate data, we can properly assess and tax individuals, eliminating arbitrary estimations.

“The state is introducing digital payment systems, ensuring all revenues go directly to government accounts. No one in the Revenue Service including the chairman, management, and staff has access to IGR funds.

“All collected revenues go directly into designated accounts and are automatically transferred to the Treasury Single Account (TSA)”, he disclosed.

Assuring residents that the government was not out to stifle businesses, Pam added that the administration was open to discussions with stakeholders. “I always call on Plateau citizens, especially those doing business here, to pay their taxes and contribute to the development of the state.”