IWD: Showmax Celebrates Women’s Stories

In celebration of International Women’s Day which was marked yesterday, March 8, Showmax offered its diverse audiences a collection of movies and series that celebrate the resilience, strength, and complexity of women’s experiences. The streamer is committed to amplifying the voices of women through storytelling. By providing a space for narratives that showcase the realities of womanhood, whether through tales of survival, triumph, or self-discovery

The collection includes ‘It Ends With Us,’ based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. The story follows the character Lily Bloom, played by Blake Lively, as she navigates the complexities of love, trauma, and self-empowerment. The film sheds light on the difficult choices women face in unhealthy relationships and serves as a testament to the power of self-worth and breaking cycles of abuse.

Similarly, ‘The Cleaning Lady’ offers an unflinching look at survival and resilience through the eyes of Thony, a Cambodian doctor who finds herself working for the mob to protect her son. The series is an exploration of a mother’s love and her determination to create a better future, even in the face of overwhelming obstacles.

Showmax Nigerian Original, ‘Kabiyesi,’ is a Yoruba drama inspired by the true story of Orompoto, the only female Alaafin of Oyo, who ruled in the 16th century. The series follows Princess Aderiyife as she navigates palace politics, power struggles, and the expectations of a male-dominated world to secure her place in history. ‘Kabiyesi’ brings to life a significant yet often overlooked chapter of Yoruba heritage, highlighting resilience, leadership, and the complexities of tradition.

Beyond scripted dramas, reality television also offers a lens into the lives of dynamic, ambitious women.