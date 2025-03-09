IBB’s Blaming Abacha for Annulment of 12 June Presidential Poll, Deliberate Distortion of Historical Facts, Says Family 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The family of late Gen. Sani Abacha has described the decision of former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, to blame their late father for the annulment of June 12 presidential election as a deliberate distortion of historical facts.

A statement issued Sunday by Mohammed Abacha, said the attention of the family was drawn to recent claims made by Babangida, in his newly launched book, ‘A Journey in Service’, where he alleged that the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election was the responsibility of Abacha.

Mohammed noted that the claim, which had sparked widespread controversy and necessitated a clear response from the immediate family of the entire Abacha clan, is in the interest of historical accuracy and justice.

He said: “It is important to state unequivocally that General Sani Abacha was neither the Head of State nor the Commander-in-Chief at the time the June 12 election was annulled.

“The decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his government.

“Any attempt to shift this blame onto General Sani Abacha, who was a very senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts.”

Mohammed stressed that for years, various actors have attempted to rewrite the history of that critical period in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, however, the facts remain unchanged.

He urged Nigerians to be wary of revisionist narratives that seek to manipulate public perception for personal or political reasons.

Mohammed added that the memory of their late father and leader must not be tarnished by baseless accusations meant to absolve those who were truly responsible.

He maintained that despite the unfortunate attempt to shift blame, Abacha remained a true and loyal friend to Babangida up to the time of his death.

Mohammed stressed that his father was a man of unwavering commitment to his comrades, adding that at the time Babangida’s life was under threat, it was the late general who came to his rescue, ensuring his safety.

He said: “We regret that ‘A Journey in Service’ missed the opportunity and failed to make history as a truthful and objective account of past events. As one public commentator aptly put it, ‘honesty, sincerity and integrity are virtues not commonly associated with the author’.”