  • Sunday, 9th March, 2025

FG Takes Over Gombe State-owned General Hospital, Kumo

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

* Renames it federal medical centre 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Government has converted the Gombe State government-owned General Hospital, Kumo, into a Federal Medical Centre.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Sunday, disclosed that the state Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, had formally requested the takeover of the facility and President Bola Tinubu approved the request, given the poor maternal and neonatal mortality indices in the North-eastern region and other health indicators in Gombe State.

The Federal Government also considered the state government’s commitment to improving its health sector, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has unveiled comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

President Tinubu commended Governor Yahaya for prioritising the welfare of the state’s citizens and stressed that the takeover would improve the state’s healthcare delivery system.

Kumo Federal Medical Centre is the second federal medical institution in the state, after the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, state the capital. 

The teaching hospital was initially a medical centre before being upgraded into a Federal Teaching Hospital.

The Medical Centre will serve as a tertiary health hospital, contribute to the training of medical personnel and boost health care service in Gombe State and the North-east generally.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.