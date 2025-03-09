FG Takes Over Gombe State-owned General Hospital, Kumo

* Renames it federal medical centre

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has converted the Gombe State government-owned General Hospital, Kumo, into a Federal Medical Centre.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Sunday, disclosed that the state Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, had formally requested the takeover of the facility and President Bola Tinubu approved the request, given the poor maternal and neonatal mortality indices in the North-eastern region and other health indicators in Gombe State.

The Federal Government also considered the state government’s commitment to improving its health sector, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has unveiled comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

President Tinubu commended Governor Yahaya for prioritising the welfare of the state’s citizens and stressed that the takeover would improve the state’s healthcare delivery system.

Kumo Federal Medical Centre is the second federal medical institution in the state, after the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, state the capital.

The teaching hospital was initially a medical centre before being upgraded into a Federal Teaching Hospital.

The Medical Centre will serve as a tertiary health hospital, contribute to the training of medical personnel and boost health care service in Gombe State and the North-east generally.