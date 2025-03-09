Darey Otaye Set to Bridge Nigeria’s Tech Skills Gap

Agnes Ekebuike

Darey Otaye, a leading digital skills development platform, has announced the official launch of its physical training hub, marking a significant milestone in its mission to equip Nigerians with in-demand tech skills that will bridge the country’s tech skills gap.

The company, which has been operating remotely for over four years, introduced the new facility to provide hands-on training, mentorship, and community engagement opportunities. The launch event featured key executives, including its CEO and Founder, Darey Olufimilayo; Head of Growth and Marketing Operations Priscilla Otukoya; and Community Manager Daniel Morgan, who emphasised the platform’s commitment to upskilling Nigerians for global competitiveness.

According to Olufimilayo, the motivation behind the initiative stems from the rapid technological evolution and the growing demand for skilled professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, and product management. He highlighted that many aspiring tech professionals struggle with career transitions due to a lack of experience and industry-relevant training.

“Our platform is designed to break these barriers. Regardless of your background, you can join our network and acquire the necessary skills, experience, and confidence to enter the global tech workforce,” Olufimilayo said.

Darey Otaye’s ecosystem comprises two key platforms: Darey.io, which offers foundational training in various tech disciplines, and Xterns, which provides hands-on experience through industry projects. The dual-platform approach ensures that learners not only gain theoretical knowledge but also practical expertise that aligns with employers’ expectations.

A major highlight of the event was the company’s partnership with the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative, a government-backed program under Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The initiative aims to train three million Nigerians in technical skills, bridging the country’s talent gap and positioning its workforce for global opportunities. Darey Otaye is a key partner in delivering this initiative, offering free training supported by the government.