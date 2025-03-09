Belgian Ambassador Seeks UNESCO’s Recognition for Kano Durbar

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Ambassador of Belgium to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, has urged the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to recognise and protect the Kano Durbar and project it globally.

He made the appeal yesterday at the Cultural Canvass Arts and Festival Exhibition held in Abuja.



The envoy urged UNESCO to facilitate the exposure and global recognition of the Durbar in order to make it famous and help write Nigeria’s name in the contemporary cultural world map.



“Before, it was your contemporary novelists and musicians that were getting world famous and taking the world by storm; before, the world at large even got to know about your festivals.



I remember very much three months before coming to Nigeria, and not really knowing how I would spend my weekends here, I met somebody who had worked here for the UN, and he showed me pictures of the Durbar and Kano, which was totally new to me. So, this is something that is not as exposed, not as famous yet, and of course we hope that the UNESCO-facilitated recognition will help to make them famous,” Leenknegt said.



The envoy declared himself as a privileged observer who will be happy at the transformation of cultural assets in the Nigerian journey in the coming years, vowing to be a staunch defender, supporter and publicist of the country after his stay in Nigeria.



The facilitator of the exhibition, Emmanuel Adeolu Sholate, said the event was to create a platform for various artists, in modern tradition and futuristic art, to exchange ideas and give opportunity for the world to meet the country and project its festivals.



The exhibition was graced by several dignitaries, including filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, who delivered the keynote address and the Special Assistant to the Minister of Women Affairs on Creativity and Innovation, Ruqayya Mohammed, as well as a representative of Minister of Youth Development, Obinna Nwaka.