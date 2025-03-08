Weststar Associates Appoints Ebere Anenih as Managing Director

The Board of Directors at Weststar Associates Limited, the Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Ebere Anenih as the Managing Director.

“This appointment signifies a strategic leadership transition aimed at further strengthening Weststar’s position as the premier distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Nigeria and enhancing operational excellence across all areas of the business,” the company said in a statement.

Ebere Anenih has been an invaluable part of Weststar since joining the company in 2016. Over the years, she has played a pivotal role in the organisation’s growth and success, serving in key leadership capacities, including Head of Legal, Compliance, and Business Network, as well as General Counsel for Legal Compliance and Human Resources. Her strategic approach to corporate governance and business operations has been instrumental in reinforcing the organisation’s reputation for excellence, compliance, and industry leadership. In her most recent role as Acting Managing Director, she successfully navigated the organisation through a challenging economic climate, demonstrating resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to sustainable business practices. Under her leadership, Weststar has continued to uphold the highest standards of service, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction, ensuring that Mercedes-Benz remains the leading luxury automotive brand in Nigeria.

Ebere Anenih’s professional expertise, leadership acumen, and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with Mercedes-Benz’s core philosophy of delivering ‘The Best or Nothing.’ Her ability to drive strategic initiatives, promote innovation and collaboration, and lead high-performing teams has positioned her as a respected leader within the organisation and the broader automotive industry. Her tenure at Weststar has been marked by a deep commitment to optimizing business operations, enhancing stakeholder relationships, and fostering a culture of integrity and continuous improvement. As she assumes the role of Managing Director, Ebere Anenih will be responsible for steering Weststar through the next phase of growth and transformation. Her focus will be on strengthening the organisation’s market position, driving operational efficiencies, and advancing strategic partnerships that align with the long-term vision of Weststar and Mercedes-Benz.

Supporting her in this role is a strong and experienced management team dedicated to upholding Weststar’s standard of excellence. The management team includes General Manager Sales, Christopher Irumudomon; General Manager After-Sales, Ifeanyi Igbokwe; General Manager Abuja Branch, Hakeem Isa; Head of Finance, Chima Otuechere; Parts Manager, Christiana Kanabe, Head of Commercial Vehicles, Umoh Ekanem; Head of Inventory, Raheem Adegboye, Head of Marketing, Oluwatobi Abimbola; and Head of Information and Technology, Chigozie Oranugo.

Ebere Anenih’s appointment reflects Weststar’s commitment to recognizing and empowering exceptional talent within the organization. Her proven track record of success, strategic leadership, and deep understanding of the automotive landscape makes her a natural choice to lead Weststar into a future defined by customer-centric solutions, strong corporate governance and sustainable growth.