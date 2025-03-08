Tinubu Appoints Five New Chief Medical Directors for Federal Hospitals

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed five new Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) for federal government-owned hospitals in Akure, Azare, Lafiya, Maiduguri, and Kafanchan.



He also reappointed the CMD of Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe for a final four-year tenure .

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued yesterday listed the new and reappointed Chief Medical Directors to include: Prof. Olusegun Sylvester Ojo is the new Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State. A seasoned medical professional, Prof. Ojo previously served as the pioneer Chief Medical Director of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital.



Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Abdullahi has been reappointed as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, following an outstanding performance during his first term. His reappointment underscores his exceptional leadership and contributions to the hospital’s growth. His second and final term as CMD commenced on September 5, 2024.



As Dr. Dauda Abubakar Katagum, the Acting Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, has been confirmed as the substantive CMD with effect from December 6, 2024.



Dr. Ikrama Hassan is the Chief Medical Director of the newly upgraded Federal Teaching Hospital in Lafiya, Nasarawa State. A consultant physician, Dr. Hassan previously served as the Medical Director of the Dalhatu Ibrahim Arab Specialist Hospital before its elevation to a teaching hospital.



Dr. Ali Mohammed Ramat, a renowned Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, has been appointed Chief Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopedic Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Dr. Haruna Abubakar Shehu, a Consultant Family Physician, has been appointed Chief Medical Director of the newly established Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.



All appointments are for four years, effective from the respective dates of assumption of office.

President Tinubu congratulated the newly appointed and reappointed Chief Medical Directors, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service delivery in their respective roles. He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring all Nigerians have access to quality medical services.