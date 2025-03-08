Suzuki By CFAO Announces Exciting Price Slash on Vehicles

Suzuki by CFAO, one of the fastest-growing automobile dealerships, has launched a nationwide promotional campaign offering customers an incredible opportunity to own a durable, fuel-efficient, and stylish Suzuki vehicle at a discounted price. This limited-time offer also comes with added benefits designed to maximize customer value and return on investment.

Three models are featured in this exciting promotion: the Suzuki Grand Vitara GL, Grand Vitara GLX, and the Suzuki Eeco Van. These models now come with significant price reductions, along with exclusive incentives such as one-year free service and free registration – available for a limited period.

According to Madam Aissatou Diouf, General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO, “The Suzuki brand under CFAO remains committed to delivering affordability, innovation, and reliability to its customers. We encourage potential buyers to take advantage of this offer before it ends. Customer feedback continues to reinforce Suzuki’s reputation for quality, fuel efficiency, and overall satisfaction.”

Under the promotional offer, customers can now drive home the Suzuki Grand Vitara GL for ₦46 million, down from ₦48 million, while the Grand Vitara GLX is currently available at ₦53 million, down from 55 million, and the Suzuki EECO Van for ₦19.5 million, down from ₦23 million.

Why Invest in the Suzuki Grand Vitara GLX, GL, or Eeco Van?

The Suzuki Grand Vitara GLX is a feature-packed SUV with a robust design, sophisticated styling, and cutting-edge technology. It comes equipped with:

1.5L, 2WD automatic transmission (FS);

Panoramic sunroof;

Power door mirrors;

16-inch alloy wheels;

9-inch touchscreen audio system;

360-degree camera;

Outstanding fuel efficiency of just 4-5 liters per 100 kilometers.

The Grand Vitara GL variant features a 1.5L engine, 2WD automatic transmission (FS), power door mirrors, alloy wheels, and fabric seats while maintaining the same remarkable fuel efficiency as the GLX.

For businesses and entrepreneurs seeking affordability and efficiency, the Suzuki Eeco Van is a perfect choice.

The Suzuki Eeco Panel Van is a versatile and reliable vehicle, perfect for businesses, entrepreneurs, or individuals looking for a practical and affordable transportation solution.

Powered by a 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine, it delivers:

54 kW (73 hp) of power and 101 Nm of torque; 5-speed manual transmission;

Exceptional fuel economy of just 4-5 liters per 100 kilometers;

Low maintenance costs and practical features such as manual air conditioning, park assist, and fabric seats;

Basic safety features, including seatbelts, a driver-side airbag, and an audio system with AM/FM radio and USB connectivity.

Exterior Features

1.Compact design: The Eeco Panel Van has a compact design, making it easy to maneuver in tight spaces.

2.Sliding doors: The van features sliding doors on both sides, providing easy access to the cargo area.

3.Rear door: The rear door is designed for easy loading and unloading of cargo.

Interior Features

1.Spacious cargo area:The Eeco Panel Van has a spacious cargo area, perfect for carrying goods, equipment, or tools.

2. Vinyl flooring; The cargo area features vinyl flooring, making it easy to clean and maintain.

3. Tie-down points: The van has tie-down points to secure cargo and prevent shifting during transport.

Safety Features

1. Driver airbag: The Eeco Panel Van comes equipped with a driver airbag for added safety.

2. Seatbelts: The van features seatbelts for the driver and passengers.

3. Anti-lock braking system (ABS): The Eeco Panel Van has ABS to prevent wheel lock-up during hard braking.

Performance Features

1. 1.2-liter petrol engine: The Eeco Panel Van is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, producing 54 kW (73 hp) of power.

2. 5-speed manual transmission: The van features a 5-speed manual transmission for smooth shifting.

3. Rear-wheel drive: The Eeco Panel Van has rear-wheel drive for improved traction and stability.

Comfort and Convenience Features

1. Manual air conditioning: The van which can accommodate 5 to 7 passengers features manual air conditioning for added comfort.

2. AM/FM radio: The Eeco Panel Van comes equipped with an AM/FM radio for entertainment.

3. Power steering; The van features power steering for easy maneuverability.

This is a golden opportunity to own a Suzuki vehicle at an unbeatable price. Visit any Suzuki by CFAO dealership nationwide to take advantage of this limited-time offer before it runs out!

This is a golden opportunity to own a Suzuki vehicle at an unbeatable price. Visit any Suzuki by CFAO dealership nationwide to take advantage of this limited-time offer before it runs out.

JOY PLEASE PUT THESE STORIES BELOW ONLINE