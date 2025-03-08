Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension and the Heated Controversy

Ikenna Ukwa

The Nigerian Senate unanimously voted to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) for six months, citing a breach of its standing orders and unbecoming conduct. The suspension, which took effect on Thursday, March 6, 2025, stems from a row with the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, initially sparked by a disagreement over seating arrangements in the Senate chamber.

The Senate’s decision, reached without a single dissenting vote from the 108 senators, followed the submission of a report by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The report, signed by all 21 members, including Senator Ireti Kingibe, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, detailed Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged violations of Senate rules. During an ongoing plenary session on Thursday, the committee advised that her salary and security details be withdrawn.

The Committee’s chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen, who presented the panel’s report at plenary, said Natasha was guilty of all allegations against her as she failed to submit herself to the legislative Committee for the review of her conduct.

The suspension was officially based on her “breach of Senate rules,” and not her allegations of sexual harassment as reported by some media outlets. Senators described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s behavior as unwelcomed and demonstrated a lack of understanding of legislative rules and procedures. The fact that no senator came to her defense during the vote underscored the gravity of the situation.

Further fueling the controversy, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan attempted to block the Ethics Committee’s investigation by obtaining a court order and subsequently refused to appear before the committee, a move the Senate deemed an attempt to evade disciplinary action.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to challenge the suspension in court, asserting that it is unjust and politically motivated. Well-meaning Nigerians should ask themselves what will happen if the Senate President obtained a court order to stop the ethics committee for investigating the allegations of sexual harassment if she eventually submits a proper petition? Would they not crucify Senator Akpabio?

One must commend the Senate President for allowing a window for a reduced suspension and early recall, by ruling in favour of prayer two, which says “For the Senate to consider lifting the suspension or to reduce the tenure of suspension, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan shall submit a written apology for consideration by the Senate. While Natasha may think this is a witch hunt, for this to go away quickly it is important that those around her must counsel her to tender a formal apology to the Senate, she should stop playing to the gallery and respect her constituents who voted for her to represent them.

As for the issue of sexual harassment against the Senate president we await her body of evidence, not just the spurious allegations made by her that at best can be deemed hearsay by any panel or court.

Chief Ikenna Ukwu is a media aide to the Senate President