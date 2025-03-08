Linda Osifo: Early Stage of My Acting Career Was Tough, Challenging

Nollywood actress and TV host, Linda Osifo grew up in two countries – Nigeria and Canada. Influenced by both worlds, and having trained as a Psychologist, Osifo was torn between practicing in Toronto, and pursuing her passion of becoming a screen performer back home. She settled for the latter after weighing the options. The simple, very down-to-earth Lady takes Ferdinand Ekechukwu through her journey into acting, modeling, Life outside set, and more about herself. Excerpt:

Who is Linda Osifo?

Linda Osifo is a girl who is just simple, very funny, and very down-to-earth. She loves taking adventures. She’s a character on her own. She’s super athletic and loves sports. She loves everything about art. She loves to work a lot. She has a soft heart. She’s a humanitarian, she dislikes taking advantage of others. She loves fashion and uses fashion to express herself. Her favourite animal is a lion; she hates any animal that slides on the ground. Her favorite shade of color is black and royal blue is her color. My horoscope sign is Leo. She goes crazy over Banga soup and starch, especially with snails and dried fish! She loves listening to music and dancing but not a great dancer at all. The rest of me, I’m still discovering one day at a time.

How was growing up like, family background, and how has it contributed to who you are today?

My life while growing up would have to be broken down into two phases. The first phase is growing up in Benin City, Edo State, where I was born. I spent most of it around my grandmother. I believed that may have contributed to my level of maturity at a young age. Growing up in Benin was the average, typical day-to-day struggle with insecurity and instability. I mainly remembered most of my childhood experiences to be traumatic due to the major insecurity my family experienced at that time. The second phase of growing up for me was in Canada, where life was very different and structured. That phase took place from age 8 till 22. I spent those years closely growing up with my parents and siblings. My parents are faith-based and very supportive of me. This created a strong bond between my parents and myself. Both experiences have tremendously contributed to the way I view life and to what I am today.

Have you always wanted to be an actor?

Yes, I have. I auditioned and performed for my first ever acting role at the age of 14 in a Christmas school play in St. Marcellus Catholic School in Canada. I grew up in a small community church where I had managed the youth group and coordinated its entertainment departments such as dancing, drama, children and youth day, and many more. Also, I specialised in courses that had to do with drama both in high school and university and was always hands-on with anything that involved fine arts at every stage of my life. All I needed to do was choose the one that I loved the most and that was acting.

What were you doing prior to acting?

I was still in school studying psychology at York University Canada and a part-time health worker before professionally acting.

What has the experience been like since venturing into acting?

Since I ventured into acting professionally, it’s been another experience that words truly can’t explain. It’s a life journey. I say that because each stage comes with different life experiences. The early stages of my acting career were very tough and challenging because I was an unknown face. I was dealing with cultural, environmental, and social changes all together within that time. I did not know anyone in the industry or understood exactly what I was doing. I was simply looking for job opportunities everywhere and every day, I would go out for auditions that I felt could be a breakthrough. The experience started changing when I got my first break into the spotlight from Desperate Housewives Africa in 2015. I started to understand what I wanted and what I am doing. I was able to take more control of my choices. Overall it’s been a great and beautiful experience that I couldn’t be grateful for.

You also model alongside acting, tell us about it. Which did you start with first?

Both modeling and acting had been playing alongside me since I started. I started as a beauty queen in 2012, which had created an avenue for me in modeling.

What movie launched you into the limelight?

The African adaptation of the ABC Studio series, titled Desperate Housewives Africa, by EbonyLife in 2015.

Tell us a bit of your journey into acting; what attracted you… What was the first movie you featured in?

My journey into acting started after I contested in a beauty pageant when I was 21. A producer saw my pageant performance and immediately offered me a position as a TV Host for a Talk show. I got to interview local guests and celebrities. I saw how effortless I flowed with the camera and how much I loved seeing myself on the screen. From that platform, I was offered my first acting role in 2012 for an international job in New Jersey which was “Family Secrets” by Onyeka.

What do you keep up with when you are not on set?

When I’m not on set I keep up with my friends and family and some one-on-one time with myself.

What are the things you treasure most in life?