  • Saturday, 8th March, 2025

Katsina Govt Mandates Green Procurement Obligation on Infrastructure Projects

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Katsina State Government has become the pioneer in Nigeria to mandate Green Procurement Obligation on contracts for physical infrastructure projects across the state.

The historic decision emerged from the inaugural meeting of the Katsina State Council on Climate Change (KSCCC), chaired by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, with participation from 11 commissioners and other top government officials.

The new policy, according to Governor Radda requires contractors handling infrastructure projects to adhere to green building codes and integrate indigenous and exotic tree species into their projects.

“These trees will help sequester carbon dioxide, reduce urban heat island effects, and provide ecological services that mitigate climate change impacts across communities in the state,” the governor said.

In the same vein, the Council deliberated on six memoranda covering climate change mainstreaming, pilot projects on coping strategies, and initiatives to build resilience among Katsina residents against climate change effects.

The Council also reviewed projects aimed at positioning Katsina among the first Nigerian states to achieve a zero-carbon economy.

Radda declared that financial provisions will be approved for various climate response projects, which will incorporate green job opportunities in line with the administration’s Building Your Future Strategic Policy (BYFSP).

“These opportunities will prioritise economic empowerment for youths, women, and marginalised groups,” he assured.

The Council also mapped out  strategies to achieve the new directive, including town hall meetings, advocacy visits to community and religious leaders, and engagement with civil society organizations.

Additionally, local and international technical partnerships will be pursued to attract development funding and collaborations that can transform climate challenges into economic benefits for Katsina residents.

More so, Council members jointly expressed appreciation to Radda’s proactive leadership in addressing issues affecting the welfare and economic development of Katsina citizens.

Government ministries represented on the Climate Council include Environment, Agriculture and Livestock Development, Water Resources, Land and Physical Planning, Women Affairs, Health, Higher Education, Justice, and Basic Education among others.

Key departments and agencies serving on the Council include the Bureau of Statistics, Katsina Irrigation Authority, the State’s Enterprise Development Agency, Katsina State Development Management Board, and the Department of Human Capital Development.

