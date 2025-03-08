IWD 2025: Female CEOs, CSOs Share Insights on Challenges Hindering Women’s Progress

Sunday Ehigiator

In commemoration of the 2025 (IWD) themed ‘Accelerate Action’, top female Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Heads of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), spoke to THISDAY on some of the challenges that impede women’s growth in the country.



International Women’s Day 2025, celebrated globally on March 8, adopted the campaign theme ‘Accelerate Action’, highlighting the pressing need to expedite progress towards gender equality.

The theme serves as a rallying cry, urging individuals, organisations, and governments to intensify their efforts in promoting women’s empowerment and bridging the gender gap.



The urgency of this issue is underscored by the World Economic Forum’s projection that, at the current rate of progress, achieving full gender parity may take until 2158.

This staggering statistic translates to approximately five generations from now, emphasising the need for swift and collective action to address the systemic inequalities and barriers that hinder women’s advancement.



Speaking on some of these challenges and how they could be mitigated, the Head of Brands and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye, said, “So this year’s women’s day celebration is different.

“It’s different because we are not just talking. We’ve had International Women’s Day where a lot of conversations were without impact.



“This year there are not a lot of conferences everywhere because we’ve gone beyond just talking. We are moving beyond talking into action because now we understand our power and our role in business, in driving the economy, family and what we should be doing in terms of action.



“And so for me the International Women’s Day celebration this year is about action to see the result that we want in every woman because it is until we understand the power that we have that we would begin to see this change.

“You see people say that I am a woman, I stand for this. Are you practicing them? Are you truly doing them? Until we begin to do that that is when we can have a change. I think we have seen a lot of changes in that.



“For me impact is when we help people nurture talents. When I help nurture that younger one and that’s the path that I see because I want a better version of me. When I see that person who can do better beyond what they’re presently doing, I am invested in it.

“I tell people that are not invested in something, I tell them they are not ready. My threshold is very long so I would journey with you.



“All the people that I have worked with and that have worked with me because it might be that the environment is not helping you to tap into the potential that you have.”

Chief Engagement and Experience Officer at Boucles Africa, Mojisola Saka, noted that it has been 30 years since the adoption of the 35 per cent Affirmative Action for Women in Beijing, and while progress has been made, there is still work to do.



“In Nigeria, I see this day as more than just a celebration—it’s a chance to honour the women who have shattered barriers, defied stereotypes, and paved the way for others. These women are not just succeeding in their fields; they are reaching back to uplift others, ensuring that progress is both personal and collective,” Saka said.

She added, “At Boucles Africa, we have consciously embedded women’s inclusion into my company’s core values, ensuring that we not only create opportunities for women but also support the prospects of success in a rapidly evolving industry.

“This year’s International Women’s Day reiterates the importance of pushing forward. While women in Nigeria and across the world continue to demonstrate resilience, brilliance, and an unwavering commitment to progress in their life’s journey, our work isn’t quite done. There is still a lot that needs and can be done beyond the annual reminders. We need to consciously strive for more. We need to constructively embrace challenges, drive for growth, and inspire ourselves and others.

“So, this 2025 IWD, I have chosen to celebrate these women not just for their achievements but for the doors they have opened for the rest of us. When one woman rises, she lifts countless others with her—and that is how we accelerate action for women’s equality.”

Also, the Co-founder, Advocates for Health & Rights of Women and Youths Initiative, Etim Emmanuel said, “What we are trying to achieve is letting women understand their rights, creating that awareness and also creating a platform for women to engage within themselves look into what they want to do.

“Knowledge is a very strong tool. When you have knowledge on something, no one can take it away from you and for us that is one of the key things we are doing today and also creating a platform for people to network.

“For me I feel women should speak up more. Never hold back. You have the power within you.

“I know that the gender based violence has some psychological effects on women or the victims or survivors which hinders them from the ability to speak up immediately but it is important that for any time someone takes that courage to come out and speak up, we need to respect that and also treat it with a level of importance.

“Yes, for the case of Senator Natasha, it’s so sad that these things are happening in our country today where a woman is speaking up and for somebody of her caliber, she is being trampled upon, suspended for six months and all of these inhuman issues happening to her. It’s very sad.

“That is why for us we are big on policy. We push policies that equip and support women to know their rights and access these rights as they need.

“On gender equality, it’s getting better but we are not there yet. We still live in a society where men think they are superior and where they think women are beneath them.

“We need to get to that point of equality where we are all equal no matter what. In our society today, you see that even women provide more.

“Look at the statistics of families, you’d see that women are even the breadwinners now. It happens but these things are not spoken about.

“These things are not said. Women go through a lot to ensure that their families are okay. We should get to a point where we have conversations and don’t shy away from it and have these awareness.

“We don’t have to wait for too long before you speak up. Speak up and get help.

“Also, financial empowerment is an important aspect when you look at gender based violence. It’s important for women to have access to knowledge, finance and information that they need to upscale their lives.”

Also speaking, Lawyer and Founder of my Ability in Disability Foundation, Emonena Akwara, noted that “More women are now aware of some of our plights. I myself am promoting awareness amongst women.

“As a stroke survivor, I have imputed the strength of a woman in stroke survivors that are women. I keep telling them it’s not the end of their lives.

“I have cases of stroke survivors being abused. I have not experienced resistance in leadership as a woman because when I lead, I try to be your friend first.

“Thus, resistance doesn’t come to play. In fact, I have a lot of men in my community and volunteer list and they are nice.”

In the same vein, Commercial Manager, Travelstart, Bukky Akomolafe, noted that women fall back in work place is due to life choices they have to make which means they have to sacrifice some aspects of their career.

“The decision to marry and bear kids comes with sacrifices, that warrants many women to make several life choices.”

Founder, Splice, and Former VP/Group Head, Product Strategy, Piggyvest, Layo Ogunbanwo, noted that, “there are already biases that comes with you being a woman especially if you are assertive and self aware.

“The burden for inclusivity is on everyone and companies should make concentrated efforts to ensure they are promoting women just as they do men.”

Assistant VP, Branding and Story Telling, Flutterwave, Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, also noted that, “women have been excluded from financial services so companies can focus on.

“Women are facing realness in the domestic space that limits their available time so there is need for specifically tailored solutions for women.”

She added barriers for entry that come in requirements to have access to finance.

“When more women have access to finance the economy grows and it benefits everyone.

“General business education is needed for women. This can help them differentiate their business fund from private funds, and could help their accounts in cases where they seek business funds.”