Idris: FG to Showcase Gains of Reforms at France Business Forum in Paris

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has disclosed that the federal government will use the France Business Forum slated for April 10, 2025 in Paris, to highlight the significant economic progress achieved under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.



He stated this yesterday in Abuja when he received the invitation to the forum by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Marc Fonbaustier, during a courtesy visit to his office.

The minister said the Tinubu reform agenda was delivering tangible results, citing the reduction in food prices and the stabilisation of the Naira as clear indicators of the administration’s economic progress.



“We will use the platform of the France-Nigeria Business Forum to take the message of consolidation that the President is desirous to give us this year. This year, 2025, is the year of economic and social consolidation of the Nigerian nation as promised by Mr. President. As you have heard severally, the economy is beginning to turn the corner. Food prices that were hitherto higher are beginning to come down.



“The exchange rate is beginning to show signs of stability and all the reform agenda of Mr. President that he has embarked upon are beginning to show signs that they are really getting the desired attention and that by God’s grace, we will reach our destination,” Idris said.



He added that while socio-economic reforms often come with initial challenges, President Tinubu’s steadfast commitment has significantly shortened this difficult period, leading to the emergence of tangible economic successes.

“Every country that has embarked on any kind of social and economic reform will go through some turbulence and I think that our own incubation period has been shortened by the kind of pragmatism, the focus, determination and conviction that President Bola Tinubu has that this reform will indeed take Nigeria on the path of sustainable prosperity,” he said.



Idris described France as a key ally of Nigeria and urged the French government to support President Tinubu’s ongoing reform efforts to further strengthen economic and bilateral relations.

He assured the visiting envoy of Nigeria’s commitment to fully implement all Memoranda of Understanding signed with the French government during President Tinubu’s meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in November last year.



Idris also commended Ambassador Fonbaustier for his dedication towards deepening the ties between Nigeria and France within the short period he was posted to Nigeria.

In his remarks, Fonbaustier stated that his visit was intended to develop a roadmap for implementing the agreements reached between Macron and Tinubu in France.

He pledged the support of the French government for the ministry to enhance the capability and technology in public communication.