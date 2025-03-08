General Laka: Drugs, Substance Abuse Fuels Terrorism, Violent Extremism

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), Major General Adamu Laka, said that drug usage and substance abuse have been identified as factors fuelling terrorism, banditry, and violent extremism.



General Laka also stated that available records show that most violent-related cases were induced by drug abuse.

The National Coordinator made this disclosure while receiving Africa’s Beacon of Hope Award from officials of the ECOWAS Youth Alliance at the NCTC complex in Abuja.



A statement by the Head of Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Michael Abu, said the award is a recognition of General Laka’s commitment to counter-terrorism efforts and his sterling leadership qualities.



Speaking during the brief but colourful award ceremony in Abuja, the National Coordinator applauded the campaigns embarked upon by various youth groups against the use of drugs and substance abuse, especially among young people.

He said the effects of drugs and substance abuse have been counterproductive.

Stressing that the nexus between drug abuse and crime is obvious, General Laka urged various youth groups and organisations to pursue aggressive campaigns against drug abuse, especially among young people in Nigeria, other West African states, and the Sahel region.

The counter-terrorism boss also called on youth organisations in the region to work towards ensuring the return of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to the ECOWAS fold, pointing out that Africans are one, irrespective of geographic boundaries.