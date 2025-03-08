FCT Assures NIQS Increased Employment of Quantity Surveyors

Bennett Oghifo

Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, has assured the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors of an increase in the employment of quantity surveyors when there are openings.

Ezeh stated this in response to a request made by the President of NIQS, Kene C. Nzekwe, who led a delegation of their members on a courtesy call on the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, recently.

Ezeh welcomed the NIQS delegation and acknowledged the vital role of quantity surveyors in the construction and infrastructure sector.

He provided context regarding the FCT Civil Service Commission, stating that while the Commission’s Enabling Act was signed into law in 2018, its operational activation occurred under the current administration, with the commission formally established on March 18, 2024.

He further elaborated on the commission’s operational procedures, noting that it currently oversees approximately 32,000 employees and conducts recruitment exercises only upon the declaration of vacancies by user agencies.

He assured the NIQS President that their request would be duly considered when relevant opportunities arose.

In making the request of the NIQS, Nzekwe had recognised the FCT Civil Service Commission as “a pivotal institution in the governance and development of our nation’s capital.

“Our visit today is not merely a formality; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration and contributing meaningfully to the advancement of our society. The NIQS, as the professional body responsible for promoting the practice of quantity surveying in Nigeria, is driven by a clear and compelling mission.

“The core mission of the NIQS is to promote and uphold the highest standards of professional competence and ethical conduct in quantity surveying. We strive to advance the science and practice of cost and procurement management, ensuring that projects across all sectors are delivered efficiently, effectively, and with utmost value for money.

“We are dedicated to setting and maintaining professional standards. Ensuring that our members adhere to the highest ethical and professional standards in their practice.

“Capacity building, providing continuous professional development opportunities to enhance the skills and knowledge of our members.

“Advocacy and collaboration, advocating for the recognition and utilisation of quantity surveying expertise in all sectors of the economy.

“Promoting best practices, driving the adoption of best practices in cost and procurement management to ensure project success.”

He recognised the crucial role the FCT Civil Service Commission plays in the development and administration of the Federal Capital Territory, saying, “The commission’s commitment to ensuring efficient service delivery aligns perfectly with the NIQS’s core values.

“We strongly advocate for the employment of more qualified quantity surveyors within the FCT Civil Service Commission. We believe that quantity surveyors are indispensable professionals in ensuring the success of capital projects.

“We propose that the commission consider employing quantity surveyors in the following roles, quantity surveyors. To provide expert cost and procurement management services throughout the project lifecycle of projects embarked on by the FCT.

“Procurement officers, to ensure that procurement processes are conducted efficiently, transparently, and in compliance with best practices.

“Planning officers, to contribute to the strategic planning and development of infrastructure projects, ensuring that they are economically viable and sustainable.

“By employing more quantity surveyors into its workforce, the commission will significantly enhance its capacity to deliver projects efficiently, effectively, and with utmost value for money.

“We are confident that our members, with their diverse skills and experience, can make significant contributions to the commission’s goals.”