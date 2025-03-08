EHA Impact Ventures Announces $2m Equity Investment in Clinics

Charles Ajunwa

A gender-lens impact investing firm, EHA Impact Ventures (EIV), has invested $2 million in EHA Clinics, a prominent network of primary care facilities in Nigeria, with the aim of expanding the clinic’s services to new locations, extend its clinical service lines, and enhance its community outreach programmes to improve healthcare access in Nigeria.

The firm announced its investment at a panel session at the Sankalp Africa Summit 2025, a premier convening of impact investors, social enterprises, and development leaders, said a statement.



The announcement highlighted the importance of supporting high-impact health organisations, like EHA Clinics, with investment techniques that will offer the capital to scale operations without the immediate burden of debt repayment.



“At EHA Impact Ventures, we believe in investing in solutions that create lasting change. EHA Clinics has consistently demonstrated innovation and excellence in healthcare service delivery, and this investment reaffirms our commitment to strengthening primary health care systems for women and children in Africa,” said Evelyn Castle, CEO/Co-Founder of EHA Impact Ventures.



“In return, EHA Impact Ventures secures a stake in EHA Clinics, ensuring alignment in driving both social impact and financial sustainability,” she added.



EHA Clinics, known for its patient-centred care and technology-driven approach, will use the funding to expand its presence to three new locations across Nigeria and extend its community outreach programmes to reach an additional 20,000 people annually.

This expansion will bridge critical healthcare gaps, ensuring more people—notably mothers and children—receive high-quality medical care.



Adam Thompson, CEO of EHA Clinics, stated that “our partnership with EHA Impact Ventures accelerates our mission to provide accessible and innovative healthcare services. With this funding, we can scale our impact, reaching more communities that need reliable and quality medical care.”

“The investment aligns with EIV’s broader vision of fostering sustainable development by empowering health-focused enterprises. By strategically investing in healthcare infrastructure, EIV aims to enhance the quality of life for millions across Africa,” the statement added.

EHA Impact Ventures (EIV) is a philanthropic impact investing enterprise that supports early-stage, high-impact, women-led businesses in Africa; while EHA Clinics is a world-class comprehensive healthcare service provider in Nigeria, dedicated to bridging the gap between patients and healthcare.