Dafinone Distributes Starter Packs to Over 300 Farmers at Agriculture Empowerment Programme

Over 300 farmers and aspiring agripreneurs in Delta Central smiled home with essential agricultural starter packs on Friday, marking the grand finale of the two-day Agriculture and Food Security Training and Empowerment Programme facilitated by Senator Ede Dafinone.

The initiative, held at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre, Effurun, provided hands-on training in both crop cultivation and fish farming, equipping participants with the skills and tools to kick-start their agribusiness ventures.

Each participant received a starter pack tailored to their specific training module.

Those trained on ‘Pest Resistance Vegetables: Tomatoes, Pepper, Maize, and Groundnuts’ on the first day, were handed high-yield seedlings, fertilizer and pest control chemicals, while the second-day trainees, who focused on ‘Fishponds and Fingerlings (Juvenile) Fish Farming,’ received fish feeds, fingerlings and pond treatment kits.

The distribution underscored Dafinone’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dafinone reaffirmed his dedication to tackling unemployment and food insecurity through agribusiness.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. With these starter packs, you are not just farmers but entrepreneurs who will contribute to food production and economic growth,” he declared.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to put their training into practice and assured them of continued support.

The training, executed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Abuja, featured experts who provided practical guidance on modern agricultural techniques.

Resource persons took participants through soil management, irrigation, pest control and market integration strategies for vegetable farming.

Fish farming trainees learned about pond construction, water quality management, breeding techniques and disease prevention.

Master Trainer, Mr. Obasi Sunday, led sessions on tomato and pepper production, while Mrs. Raheem Adejoke Arike educated participants on good agricultural practices for maize cultivation.

Mrs. Olabisi Oladele emphasized groundnut disease control and soil fertility, and Mrs. T. Adeshola introduced innovative methods for high-yield okra farming.

On fish farming day, aquaculture expert, Ogechi Happiness Ewa, trained participants on sustainable fishpond management and profit-maximization strategies.

For many beneficiaries, the starter packs symbolized a new beginning.

Mrs. Ogechi Ewa, a Senior Agricultural Officer and trainer, praised the programme’s impact, stating: “With the enthusiasm shown here, I foresee a transformation in agribusiness across Delta Central.”

Participants, such as Ogiechi Excellent, expressed excitement: “I now understand fish farming better. In a few months, I will be running my own business.”

Olorogun Ejemudaro Salubi, Head of Projects for Senator Dafinone, announced plans for post-training monitoring to ensure beneficiaries effectively utilize their starter packs.

“This initiative is not just about training but long-term impact. We will follow up to ensure you are progressing in your farming journey,” she assured the participants.

Victor Bajere, a first-time fish farmer, acknowledged the programme’s value, saying: “I used to think agriculture was for subsistence, but now I see the business potential.”

Another participant, Odia Antonia Sheke, added: “With the starter pack, I can start immediately. I appreciate Senator Dafinone’s commitment to our future.”

The empowerment programme reflects Dafinone’s broader development agenda, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s national strategy to boost food production and employment.

With the successful conclusion of the training, stakeholders anticipate a rise in agribusiness activities in Delta Central, potentially reducing youth unemployment and enhancing food security.

By investing in agricultural knowledge and providing tangible resources, Dafinone has positioned Delta Central’s youths and women for economic independence, reinforcing agriculture as a viable path to prosperity.