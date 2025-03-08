Continental Hotels Group Commits to Gender Equality

Charles Ajunwa

Continental Hotels Group, a budding Nigerian hospitality company, has reiterated its commitment to fostering gender equality in workplace.

The group, which operates the Abuja Continental Hotel and Lagos Continental Hotel has given growth opportunities to its workforce, especially the female folks, a development that has seen many women taking up leadership positions in the group.

Speaking on the week-long celebrations, Director, Rooms Division, Lagos Continental, Cuthberga Onuoha, noted that the group is now a reference point for gender equality in the Nigerian hospitality industry, considering the fair opportunities given to every staff member.

In recognition of the the contributions, Onuoha said “In Lagos Continental Hotel for example, in the executive group, head of departments, we are about 60-40 for females, and that means the females are more.

“That means Lagos Continental has already started giving females opportunities. If we as a hotel are doing that, other hotels are seeing it and will follow. We are now like a reference point for other is in gender equality in workplace.”

Apart from its open policy, Onuoha noted that the group at its Lagos and Abuja properties, make workers, especially the ladies to feel relaxed to do their jobs, amid having nursery for their babies in the hotels.

The group is rolling out drums to celebrate its female staff members today, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025.