Broad-based Inclusive Implementation in Focus as South-South SDGs Meet

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

As part of Nigeria’s preparations for its third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) convened a regional consultation in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, bringing together key stakeholders from across the South-South region.

The consultation provided a platform for government officials, civil society organisations, academia, private sector representatives, and marginalised groups to assess progress on the SDGs, identify challenges, and share best practices. Discussions focused on strengthening grassroots ownership, accountability, and partnerships to accelerate implementation. Findings from the consultation will be incorporated into Nigeria’s third VNR, scheduled for presentation at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in July 2025.

In her keynote address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, represented by her Senior Technical Adviser, Dr Bala Yunusa

emphasised the importance of broad-based, inclusive consultations in ensuring Nigeria’s VNR reflects diverse perspectives.

“The VNRs are most useful when conducted through an inclusive, participatory process. This is why we are here—to consult widely with key stakeholders across all segments of society. This is our ‘whole-of-government and whole-of-society’ approach to SDG implementation in Nigeria,” she stated.

She highlighted that Nigeria had previously presented VNRs in 2017 and 2020 and noted that the 2025 review comes at a critical time, following the adoption of the ‘Pact for the Future’ at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2024.

“Through this pact, world leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to take bold, ambitious, and transformative actions to fast-track the achievement of the SDGs,” she added.

Also speaking, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, represented by the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Nsikak Linus Nkan, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to sustainable development, highlighting progress in key areas.

“Akwa Ibom has made remarkable strides in healthcare, gender equality, economic growth, marine conservation, and development partnerships,” Dr. Nkan stated.

He outlined the state’s focus on five key SDGs, including investments in modern healthcare facilities, policies promoting women’s empowerment, job creation and entrepreneurship support, marine conservation efforts, and strengthened collaborations at local, national, and international levels.

“Our achievements are a testament to the dedication of government, civil society, and all stakeholders involved. However, we recognise that much work remains to be done,” he added.

In her goodwill message, Mrs. Ime David, representing the Akwa Ibom State SDGs Focal Office, commended the organisers and encouraged stakeholders to leverage the consultation as an opportunity to drive regional development.

“This summit provides an invaluable platform to share best practices and forge partnerships. Together, we can build a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous world,” she said.

The South-South regional consultation is part of a nationwide engagement process, with similar consultations scheduled in Enugu (South-East), Gombe (North-East), Kaduna (North-West), and Abuja (North-Central). The process will culminate in a National Validation in Abuja, ensuring that Nigeria’s 2025 VNR meets global standards.

The consultation in Uyo reaffirmed the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in accelerating Nigeria’s progress towards the 2030 Agenda, with a commitment to leaving no one behind.