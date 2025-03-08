Anambra 2025: APC Screens Okonkwo, Chukwuma, Ozigbo, OthersAdedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to screen the seven governorship aspirants ahead of the April 5, 2025, primary election commenced its exercise yesterday in Abuja.



The seven aspirants who have purchased the nomination forms ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State are: Hon. Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, Prof. Obiora Francis Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Paul Chukwuma, Onunkwo Obinna, Valentine Ozigbo and Edozie Madu.



The screening committee headed by the former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, commenced the exercise yesterday evening shortly after its inauguration by the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje, while speaking at the inauguration urged the Shema-led screening panel to be fair and prevent litigation.

According to him, “We have confidence in you to do justice in what you are assigned to do. Ensure that you don’t leave some gaps to make us face some litigation either within the party or outside the party.”



Addressing journalists after his screening, one of the aspirants and former APC National Auditor, Chukwuma said he was happy with the process which he said is a routine to ensure that only qualified aspirants were selected to fly the party’s flag in the election.



He stated, “I came prepared for the screening and I am happy it went well. I am ready for the primary and also hopeful to be elected. I’m also convinced that the APC will win the Anambra election”.

Chukwuma added that he was happy with the decision of the party to adopt the indirect mode of primary.

His words, “I am very comfortable with either the direct or indirect primaries, or any other option for that matter. I have worked very hard to develop the party and I am happy our people are ready to support me.

“I’m older than all of them, each of the are actually qualified to govern the state, but I have an edge because I am the most qualified and I am sure that when I eventually emerge as the candidate, they will all join hands with me to save the state.”