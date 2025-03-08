Amorim Admits Man Utd can’t Give Him the Luxury Arteta Enjoyed at Arsenal 

Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim says the club will not give him the time that Mikel Arteta was afforded to change fortunes at Arsenal.

Spaniard Arteta replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal manager in December 2019 and has helped transform the Gunners into regular title challengers.

Arteta won the 2020 FA Cup in his first season but it remains the only piece of silverware he has won since his appointment – and it took him three seasons to return the club to the Champions League.

“I will not have the time the Arteta had,” said Amorim.

However, Amorim said he could draw inspiration from the manner in which Arteta dealt with a number of issues during his early days at Arsenal.

“I feel that (Arsenal) is a different club,” continued Amorim.

“It is a different club, in that aspect, the way how Arteta dealt with that [the issues] is an inspiration for everybody.”

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford tomorrow in the Premier League and face a United side without a number of key players including long-term absentees Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount.

Amorim said it was unlikely any other injured players would return for Sunday, but did raise hopes that Amad Diallo could be back before the end of the season.

“I think it is just Amad (who is out long-term),” said Amorim.

“Even Amad, we will see the end of the last month (of the season).

“I have the hope to have Amad before, we will see.

“Kobbie Mainoo can return. Harry Maguire, we have to be careful, Manuel Ugarte will return, and I think Mason Mount and Luke Shaw can return also.”