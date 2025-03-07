  • Friday, 7th March, 2025

Sule Inaugurates Nasarawa’s Printing Press

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday inaugurated a remodelled Government printing press at the state Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The governor called all MDAs to make effective use of the facilities.

Speaking during the inauguration, the governor explained that the project is in -line with his administration policies and programmes geared toward efficient and quality service delivery to the people of the state, especially in the area of printing  government ministries documents easily.

According to him, “You know that this printing press was built in 2001 and inaugurated by the previous administration.

“We must appreciate the initiative. But most of the equipment went obsolete. Today, we are able to fix the modern equipment that can print quality materials that can compete favourably with the outside world.

“I have directed the Head of Service to give directives to MDAs to make efficient use of the government printing press to print their documents. We have all the machines welled equipped  and ready for production.”

The governor further charged the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, and the management of printing press to put their heads together and ensure that they produce quality materials that can compete with commercial outfits.

“We can now print our gazette, banners, calenders, and posters in our government printing press which will definitely reduce cost of production in printing government documents. It can also serve as IGR for the state,” Sule stressed.

He stressed that the printing press would also serve as a skill acquisition centre where people can go and learn skills to improve their livelihood.

Early on his remark, the state Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism , Dr. Ibrahim Tanko, stated the ministry’s commitment and determination to ensure that the make judicious use of the printing press for maximum output.

