Sit Up, Governor Bago Tells AEDC

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has tasked the Abuja Electricity Development Company (AEDC), the organisation responsible for the supply of electricity to homes and businesses in the state to sit up by performing its assignment diligently.

Bago’s charge to the AEDC came against the backdrop of continuous epileptic power supply across the state in the last couple of months and the outcry by consumers.

The governor, who received the Chief Business Officer of AEDC, Mr. Sam Odekina, expressed displeasure with the epileptic power supply in Niger State, and therefore, asked the company to improve power supply in the interest of “the common man and the sufferings they face due to the hot weather.”

The governor also told the organisation “to work closely with the state Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy to look at the average consumption of customers on the service base lines in order to finalize plans for subsidy.”

The Chief Business Officer AEDC, Odekina, assured the governor that the organisation would improve power supply in Niger State, but blamed the present situation on more consumption by consumers as a result of the hot weather

The quantum of electricity that comes to the state is not sufficient to be supplied to everyone at the same time, Odekina said.

He explained the various service-based tariffs and that availability of power supply is based on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, but admitted that one of the challenges being faced is the refusal of customers to pay electricity bills.

Odekina, however, expressed optimism that the subsidy to be paid by the state government will help to address the situation and improve power supply across the state.