Senate Crisis: APC Chieftain Hails Akpabio’s Resilience Despite Negative Media Sentiments

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The South-south Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere, has described the current anti-Akpabio sentiments expressed on the social media and among a section of Nigerians as one of the prices a great leader must pay while serving his people.

Agbomhere said vilifying the number three citizen of Nigeria based on unsubstantiated allegations is unfair and a reflection of a society where the pull-him-down syndrome used by political opponents against leaders in office has become a norm.

He therefore commended lawmakers in the red chamber including the Committee on Ethics Privileges and Public Petition for unanimously vindicating the President of the Senate through the resolution that has put to rest the unsubstantiated, malicious and wicked allegation against Akpabio whom he described as a father of all.

In a statement, which he personally signed in Abuja on Friday, Agbomhere paid glowing tribute to the former governor of Akwa Ibom State.

He described him as a leader with impeccable character, a family man per excellence and a leader with the zeal to serve.

He warned that any further attempt by unscrupulous individuals or groups to drag the President of the Senate would be resisted by well meaning Nigerians.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu has just signed the N54.99 trillion 2025 appropriation bill into law, what Nigerians should be demanding now is for the Executive arm of government through a coordinated oversight from the Legislature, to ensure proper implementation of the budget rather than any attempt to denigrate the hallowed chambers of Nigeria’s legislature before the eyes of the world.

“As we mark the International Day for women, I urge discerning Nigerians to note that the unsubstantiated allegations against Akpabio has nothing to do with seeking justice and inclusion for women as some people are saying, but purely a calculated plot to remove him from office through the back door.”

The South-south Zonal Organising Secretary warned fifth columnists who are bent on bringing down the President of the Senate to remember that what goes around comes around.

He insisted that what leaders need at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s history is support rather than attacks and betrayal especially coming from once trusted friends and allies.